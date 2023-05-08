Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi takes bus ride in Bengaluru, interacts with students, working women

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday interacted with college students and working women ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. He hopped on to a BMTC bus and interacted with women passengers to understand their vision for Karnataka.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hopped on to a BMTC bus in Bengaluru and interacted with commuters on Monday. Today is the last day of high-octane campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Rahul, who is campaigning across the state, boarded a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus on Cunningham Road. He was spotted talking about price increases and public transit with passengers, the bulk of whom were working and college-age women.

The senior leader also discussed Congress's promise to provide free bus transportation for all women on state-owned KSRTC and BMTC buses. He also informed them about the 'Gruhalakshmi' plan, which will provide monthly financial support of Rs 2,000 to female heads of families in the poll-bound state if the Congress is elected.

The women told him about issues of transportation, and also price rise affecting their budgets. Rahul then got down at Lingarajapuram where he again spoke to commuters at the bus stop. He also visited a Cafe Coffee Day on Cunningham Road.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, who is in Bengaluru to campaign for his party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election, took a scooty ride with a delivery guy. He was initially spotted talking with a youngster before posing for a photo with him. Soon after, Gandhi put on a helmet, hopped on a scooty, and rode for at least 2 km to his hotel.

Since the start of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the leader has increased his efforts to personally reach out to the masses and connect with ordinary people, mainly through impromptu visits and public gatherings. On Friday, the Congress leader went to a Delhi University men's dormitory to talk to students about their problems, and he also ate lunch there.

Voting for the southern state is slated to take place on May 10, with results to be announced on May 13.

