Manipur violence: Cooking gas for Rs 1800, eggs for Rs 300 & more; prices of essentials rise in state

Manipur violence: In most parts of Manipur, rice, potato, onion and egg, besides LPG cylinders and petrol are selling at rates much above the ones fixed by the government.

Since the beginning of the ethnic conflict almost three weeks ago, prices of necessities have surged in Manipur as imports of goods from outside the state have been hampered, with certain things being offered at double the typical price.

In most parts of the landlocked northeastern state, items such as rice, potato, onion and egg; besides LPG cylinders and petrol are selling at rates much above the ones fixed by the government.

"Superfine rice now costs Rs 1,800 per 50 kg bag, up from Rs 900 before. Additionally, prices for potatoes and onions went up by Rs 20 to Rs 30. In general, prices for all the essential commodities brought from outside have gone up," said Manglembi Chanam, a government school teacher in Imphal West district.

She said that although a litre of fuel costs Rs 170 in several areas of Imphal West district, LPG cylinders are being offered on the illicit market for Rs 1,800.

"Egg prices have gone up as well; a box holding 30 eggs now costs Rs 300 rather than the customary Rs 180. The price increase would have been worse if security officers hadn't been accompanying the vehicles bringing necessities. Before security personnel arrived, even potatoes were selling for 100 rupees per kilogramme," according to Chanam.

Truck movement to the Imphal Valley had stopped due to roadblocks and fear among transporters as clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status

Prices of essential items even rose in areas that were little touched by the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which claimed the lives of nearly 70 people. Over 70 people were killed during the ethnic confrontations, and 10,000 army and paramilitary men had to be sent in to get things back to normal in the northeastern state.

(With PTI Inputs)