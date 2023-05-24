Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House light up in Tiranga' colours for PM Modi's visit

    The Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House here were illuminated with the Indian tricolour to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the iconic landmarks on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during his visit.

     

    WATCH: Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House light up in Tiranga' colours for PM Modi's visit anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 24, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    Sydney: The Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House here were illuminated with the Indian tricolour to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the iconic landmarks on Wednesday.
           
    Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during his visit.
        

    The Sydney Harbour Bridge is famous for being the world's largest steel arch bridge. It is an imposing steel arch bridge extending from the Central Business District to the North Shore and offers a spectacular view of the Sydney Opera House and the surrounding area of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
         
    The Opera House is Sydney's best-known landmark. It is a multipurpose performing arts facility. The building also houses restaurants and a professional recording studio. In 2007 the Opera House was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.
         
    The lighting up of the two landmarks comes a day after Modi was accorded a rock star welcome with a 21,000-strong crowd greeting the Indian leader at a diaspora event in Western Sydney on Tuesday night. The diaspora event was also attended by Prime Minister Albanese.
         
    Earlier, Modi and Albanese met in Sydney on Wednesday for bilateral discussions that deepened the friendship between the two nations.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Tuesday (May 23) attended a special community event to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora. PM Modi is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government.

    Also read: Pakistan defence minister reveals ban on former PM Imran Khan's party PTI 'under consideration'

    (With inputs from PTI)

     

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Southern Railway revises train timings including Vande Bharat Express; CHECK anr

    Kerala: Southern Railway revises train timings including Vande Bharat Express; CHECK

    WATCH Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces AJR

    WATCH: Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces

    Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Kejriwal on Delhi services row, says 'Have come together to save country' AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Kejriwal on Delhi services row, says 'Have come together to save country'

    Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services AJR

    CM Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services

    India's biggest drug haul case: Pak national sent to NCB custody till May 27 anr

    India's biggest drug haul case: Pak national sent to NCB custody till May 27

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan defence minister reveals ban on former PM Imran Khan party PTI under consideration gcw

    Pakistan defence minister reveals ban on former PM Imran Khan's party PTI 'under consideration'

    Here are 7 advantages of reading E-books over printed books ADC

    Here are 7 advantages of reading E-books over printed books

    Nashik police gives details about actor Nitesh Pandey's last moments vma

    Nashik police gives details about actor Nitesh Pandey's last moments

    Swiss court acquits Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on sexual, rape charges; check details AJR

    Swiss court acquits Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on sexual, rape charges; check details

    Will David Warner also play a huge role for Australia in ICC World Test Championship WTC Final and Ashes 2023? Andrew McDonald comments-ayh

    Will David Warner play a huge role for Australia in WTC Final and Ashes 2023? Andrew McDonald comments

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon