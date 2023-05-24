Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Railway Board gives green light to 9.43 km underground rail tunnel to Vizhinjam port

    The Southern Railway authorities have approved for the 10.7-km line from Balaramapuram to Vizhinjam. Once the construction of the rail line is finished, the Vizhinjam Seaport tunnel will be the sixth longest rain tunnel (9.43 kms) in the country.

    Kerala: Railway Board gives green light to 9.43 km underground rail tunnel to Vizhinjam port anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 24, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Vizhinjam International Seaport is becoming a reality which will change the face of Thiruvananthapuram. A mothership carrying cranes from China will arrive in September to inaugurate the eagerly anticipated Vizhinjam Seaport. Sources claim that the port will use these massive cranes to handle containers.

    In the meantime, significant projects connected to Vizhinjam Seaport are being developed in the railway sector. The Southern Railway authorities have approved for the 10.7-km line from Balaramapuram to Vizhinjam.

    Also read: WATCH: Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House light up in Tiranga' colours for PM Modi's visit

    The proposed rail length is 10.70 kms, of which 9.43 kms will be underground and the remaining 1.20 kms above the ground. Once the construction of the rail line is finished, the Vizhinjam Seaport tunnel will be the sixth longest rail tunnel (9.43 kms) in the country. The Devprayag Rail Tunnel in Uttarakhand is the longest at 15.2 kms long.

    The project is estimated to cost Rs 1154 crore which will be completed within three and a half years from the start of construction by the Konkan Rail Corporation. Balaramapuram will become a hub for cargo movement with the addition of a railway station.

    The single track will have a maximum depth of 35 metres and a minimum depth of 15 metres. The villages of Balaramapuram, Pallichal, Athiyannur, and Vizhinjam will be traversed by the underground tunnel.

    A project to build Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station after an airport is in the works and will cost Rs 496 crore. The Rs 156 crore project, which includes Kochuveli and Nemom as sub-terminals and Thiruvananthapuram Central as the main terminal, is moving along as planned. When the projects are completed, the district's major railway stations will be connected to railroads, turning them into cargo terminals. 

    Also read: Kerala: Southern Railway revises train timings including Vande Bharat Express; CHECK

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House light up in Tiranga' colours for PM Modi's visit anr

    WATCH: Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House light up in Tiranga' colours for PM Modi's visit

    Kerala: Southern Railway revises train timings including Vande Bharat Express; CHECK anr

    Kerala: Southern Railway revises train timings including Vande Bharat Express; CHECK

    WATCH Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces AJR

    WATCH: Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces

    Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Kejriwal on Delhi services row, says 'Have come together to save country' AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Kejriwal on Delhi services row, says 'Have come together to save country'

    Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services AJR

    CM Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services

    Recent Stories

    INSV Tarini Returns Home after 188-day journey from Goa to Rio de Janerio via Cape Town

    Tarini Returns Home

    Hyundai Exter SUV to launch on July 10 design engine features Here is what you can expect gcw

    Hyundai Exter SUV to launch on July 10; Here's what you can expect

    7 prominent and delicious South-Indian delicacies (MSW)

    7 delicious South-Indian delicacies

    football Lionel Messi to Barcelona: What would the Argentine Camp Nou return mean? Robert Lewandowski reveals-ayh

    Lionel Messi to Barcelona: What would the Argentine's Camp Nou return mean? Robert Lewandowski reveals

    Tennis legend Serena Williams shares pregnancy news with daughter Olympia in adorable video watch snt

    Tennis legend Serena Williams shares pregnancy news with daughter Olympia in adorable video (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon