Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur landslide: Over 70 still missing, rescue operations continue

    The massive landslide destroyed a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district. Out of the 70 people who are missing, 43 are from the Territorial Army.

    Manipur landslide: Indian Army says 5 civilians, 13 soldiers rescued snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manipur, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 10:15 PM IST

    At least eight people, including seven Territorial Army personnel, lost their lives while over 70 others are still missing after a massive landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district. Out of those missing, 43 are from the Territorial Army.

    Also Read: Why ITBP officers and jawans are learning 100 Mandarin sentences

    In a statement, the Army said that the Assam Rifles and Territorial Army troops carried out the rescue operations throughout the day in the general area of the Tupul railway station, in spite of inclement weather. The search operations will continue during the night, it said, adding that engineering equipment, including dozers, have been pressed into service for creating access to the site and help in the rescue efforts. 

    "Teams of Indian Railways, civil administration, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and locals of Noney district are also actively contributing in the search," the statement noted. 

    "So far, 13 soldiers of Territorial Army and five civilians have been rescued, while mortal remains of seven soldiers and one civilian have been recovered," it said.

    A reservoir, which may inundate low-lying areas, has been created after massive debris blocked the Ijei River. A dam-like storage condition has been created, which if breached will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district headquarters, the Noney deputy commissioner said in an advisory.

    The advisory warned the people that since the condition is still developing and the future is unknown, they ought to take precautions, and especially ensure that children do not venture near the river.

    The local administration has urged residents to evacuate from the area. Travellers have been told to avoid National Highway-37 in the wake of multiple road blockages.

    Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the incident. The Home Minister said that twp more teams of the National Disaster Response Force will reach the landslide site.

    Also Read: India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 11:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mamata Banerjee July 21 'day of jihad against the BJP' call triggers political storm

    Mamata's 'day of jihad against BJP' call triggers political storm

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister, Fadnavis Deputy CM

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis his deputy

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas snt

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the new Maharashtra CM? - adt

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the new Maharashtra CM?

    Recent Stories

    Mamata Banerjee July 21 'day of jihad against the BJP' call triggers political storm

    Mamata's 'day of jihad against BJP' call triggers political storm

    football After Manchester United will Cristiano Ronaldo make dream return to Sporting Lisbon? Hugo Viana hopes so snt

    After Man United, will Ronaldo make dream return to Sporting Lisbon? Hugo Viana hopes so

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister, Fadnavis Deputy CM

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis his deputy

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas snt

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon