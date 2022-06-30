Manipur landslide: Over 70 still missing, rescue operations continue

The massive landslide destroyed a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district. Out of the 70 people who are missing, 43 are from the Territorial Army.

At least eight people, including seven Territorial Army personnel, lost their lives while over 70 others are still missing after a massive landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district. Out of those missing, 43 are from the Territorial Army.

In a statement, the Army said that the Assam Rifles and Territorial Army troops carried out the rescue operations throughout the day in the general area of the Tupul railway station, in spite of inclement weather. The search operations will continue during the night, it said, adding that engineering equipment, including dozers, have been pressed into service for creating access to the site and help in the rescue efforts.

"Teams of Indian Railways, civil administration, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and locals of Noney district are also actively contributing in the search," the statement noted.

"So far, 13 soldiers of Territorial Army and five civilians have been rescued, while mortal remains of seven soldiers and one civilian have been recovered," it said.

A reservoir, which may inundate low-lying areas, has been created after massive debris blocked the Ijei River. A dam-like storage condition has been created, which if breached will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district headquarters, the Noney deputy commissioner said in an advisory.

The advisory warned the people that since the condition is still developing and the future is unknown, they ought to take precautions, and especially ensure that children do not venture near the river.

The local administration has urged residents to evacuate from the area. Travellers have been told to avoid National Highway-37 in the wake of multiple road blockages.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the incident. The Home Minister said that twp more teams of the National Disaster Response Force will reach the landslide site.

(With inputs from PTI)