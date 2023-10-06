Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mangaluru's viral incident: Inspector removes green flag at Ganapati Katte; prevents potential riot - WATCH

    The article highlights a viral incident in Mangaluru where miscreants attempted to incite a riot by raising a green flag at Ganapati Katte, with the timely intervention of Inspector Sandesh PG preventing a potential disaster.

    Mangaluru viral incident: Inspector removes green flag at Ganapati Katte; prevents potential riot - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 9:38 PM IST

    The incident of stone pelting during the Eid Milad procession in Shimoga continues to resonate, leaving a somber atmosphere in Ragigudda. Meanwhile, a separate incident in Mangaluru has gained widespread attention on social media. The incident unfolded in Puchemogeru, located in the Moodbidre taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, when troublemakers attempted to incite a riot by hoisting a green flag at a Ganapati Katte during the Eid Milad celebrations. This occurrence transpired on September 30 but only came to public knowledge much later.

    On the day of the festival, there was an unsettling attempt to disrupt the peace in Mangaluru as well, and a potential catastrophe was narrowly averted thanks to the timely intervention of Moodbidre Inspector Sandesh PG.

    The incident gained notoriety after a video related to the event went viral on social media platforms. The troublemakers had raised a green flag at Ganapati Katte in Puchemogeru. It is reported that Hosabettu PDO Sekhar acted irresponsibly by not promptly removing the flag, despite being informed about it.

    Upon learning of the matter, Inspector Sandesh promptly visited the scene and confronted PDO Shekhar, putting him in a difficult situation. He inquired whether permission had been obtained to display the flag at Ganapati Katte, reminding the PDO of his responsibilities.

    The inspector questioned, "Do you even know what your job entails? What are you doing?" Since permission had not been obtained, it meant that a police complaint should be filed against those responsible. The inspector expressed his bafflement at the PDO's lack of awareness about his own authority and responsibilities.

    Subsequently, Inspector Sandesh PG, with the assistance of police personnel, removed the green flag. Miscreants had placed it on a hill that belonged to the Hindu community in an attempt to incite discord in Moodbidre. Fortunately, due to the inspector's prompt actions, a potential disaster was averted.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 9:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Heroic railway personnel in Pune averts disaster by clearing massive boulders from tracks snt

    WATCH: Heroic railway personnel in Pune averts disaster by clearing massive boulders from tracks

    CDS service chiefs clear the air for veterans over disability pension entitlement

    CDS, service chiefs clear the air for veterans over disability pension entitlement

    Remove child pornography NOW... Modi government tells social media platforms

    Remove child pornography NOW... Modi government tells social media platforms

    WATCH Chaos during Russian dancers performance in Jhansi goes viral police resort to lathicharge gcw

    WATCH: Chaos during Russian dancers' performance in Jhansi goes viral; police resort to lathicharge

    Pay Rs 500 crore or we blow up PM Modi and Modi stadium Security agencies on alert after receiving mail gcw

    Pay Rs 500 crore or we blow up PM Modi and Modi stadium... Security agencies on alert after receiving mail

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan breath sigh of relief after avoiding upset against Netherlands avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan breath sigh of relief after avoiding upset against Netherlands

    WATCH Heroic railway personnel in Pune averts disaster by clearing massive boulders from tracks snt

    WATCH: Heroic railway personnel in Pune averts disaster by clearing massive boulders from tracks

    CDS service chiefs clear the air for veterans over disability pension entitlement

    CDS, service chiefs clear the air for veterans over disability pension entitlement

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bavuma admits 'chokers' tag will stay with South Africa until they win trophy avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bavuma admits 'chokers' tag will stay with South Africa until they win trophy

    Mia Khalifa SEXY pictures: 6 times the model showed off her hot body RKK

    Mia Khalifa SEXY pictures: 6 times the model showed off her hot body

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon