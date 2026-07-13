A man has been detained after a disturbing video allegedly showing him making obscene gestures toward two young women inside a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district went viral.

A man has been detained after a disturbing video allegedly showing him making obscene gestures toward two young women inside a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district went viral, sparking outrage on social media and renewing concerns over women's safety. The incident reportedly occurred at the Deori Kalan bus stand, where the two women were seated inside a stationary bus when the accused allegedly behaved inappropriately.

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As the video spread rapidly online, users questioned why no criminal case had been registered despite the alleged incident being captured on camera. The viral clip also sparked criticism over the police response, with many demanding immediate legal action.

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Police identified the accused as Nitish Gond and detained him for questioning. However, officials clarified that no FIR has been registered as neither the women seen in the video nor any other individual has filed a formal complaint. So far, police have initiated only preventive action against the accused.

Newly appointed SDOP Arun Uikey said authorities are carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the viral footage.

"The matter is being taken seriously, and no aspect of the investigation will be ignored. If the inquiry establishes that a cognisable offence has been committed, strict legal action will be taken in accordance with the law," Uikey said.

The incident has also drawn sharp criticism from local residents, who questioned why police were awaiting a formal complaint despite the alleged act being captured on video. They argued that women's safety should remain a top priority and urged authorities to initiate prompt legal action wherever warranted.

Police said the authenticity of the viral video and the identities of those seen in it are still being verified. The sections under which the accused may be booked will be decided after the investigation is completed.