J&K BJP chief Sat Paul Sharma has sent a legal notice to Omar Abdullah over allegations of BJP leaders luring NC MLAs. Sharma demanded Abdullah apologise or face a Rs 100 crore defamation suit for tarnishing the party's image.

BJP Demands Apology, Threatens Defamation Suit

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Sat Paul Sharma on Monday defended issuing a legal notice to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his allegations that BJP leaders attempted to lure National Conference MLAs with money and ministerial positions, saying the remarks were aimed at tarnishing the party's image.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said Omar Abdullah should either reveal the names of those allegedly involved or apologise for making the allegations. "The statement issued by him was an attempt to tarnish the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I had stated directly and publicly that the names should be made public. Whatever the names are--the name of the MLA and the name of our so-called leader--should be disclosed. If they cannot make the names public, they should admit they made a mistake and apologise," Sharma said.

He said that if Abdullah failed to apologise, legal action would follow, adding that a defamation claim of Rs 100 crore had been sought. "If he doesn't apologise, I have issued a legal notice. Based on his statement, we have demanded Rs 100 crore as damages for defamation. I have instructed all my lawyers, and they are ready," he said.

'Country and Party Paramount'

Sharma accused Abdullah of making allegations against the BJP without evidence and said he would not tolerate attacks on his party. "If someone speaks against an individual, it doesn't matter, but if someone speaks against my country, I will not tolerate it. If someone speaks against my party, I will not tolerate it," he said.

The BJP leader said his priorities are the country and the party, adding that the legal notice was issued to protect the party's reputation. "For me, my country is paramount, followed by the interests of my party. Keeping these two interests in mind, I have issued a legal notice," Sharma said.

Sharma Questions NC Government's Performance

Questioning the performance of the National Conference-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma alleged that no major development work had been undertaken in the last two years. "In the span of two years, not a single piece of work has been done through them. Can they name even three major works done by them? No. Only elevations, transfers and promotions--that is all that has happened," he alleged.

On NC's Proposed Delhi Protest

Reacting to the National Conference's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20 demanding restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Sharma alleged that the date was chosen to gain attention during the Parliament session. "Why didn't they choose the 19th or the 18th? They chose this date just for the spotlight. The people of Jammu and Kashmir already know them, and now the people of Delhi will also know them," he said.

He, however, said that the party had no objection to the protest as it was a democratic right. "It is a democracy; they have the right to go there, protest and speak. There is no interference from our side," Sharma said.

Legal Notice Details

The remarks came after Advocate Parimoksh Seth, representing Sat Paul Sharma, said that the BJP had sent a legal notice to Omar Abdullah over his allegations that BJP leaders had offered money and ministerial positions to National Conference MLAs to switch sides.

Seth told ANI that the notice was sent through email and speed post, seeking an apology, withdrawal of the remarks in writing, and an assurance that such allegations would not be repeated within seven days.

The advocate said Abdullah had alleged at a programme in Srinagar on July 11 that a senior BJP leader, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, attempted to "buy" an NC MLA by offering Rs 20-30 crore and a ministerial post.

The BJP termed the allegations "false, fabricated and defamatory", and warned that failure to comply with the notice would lead to criminal defamation proceedings and a civil defamation suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages.

The allegations were made by Omar Abdullah while addressing a National Conference rally ahead of the party's proposed "Delhi Chalo" protest demanding restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's full statehood. The National Conference has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20 over the demand for restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. (ANI)