Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a sharp attack on PM Narendra Modi, alleging he is inspired by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and does not believe in democracy. He also raised questions on the Pegasus surveillance controversy.

Modi's Ideology and Pegasus Row Questioned

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is ideologically inspired by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking to ANI, Khera alleged that the Prime Minister does not believe in democracy, further raising questions on controversial issues such as the Pegasus surveillance row in the country. "The fact of the matter is, Narendra Modi is inspired by Netanyahu. He does not believe in democracy. His role model is Netanyahu. So, a man whose role model, whose hero, whose icon is Netanyahu, do you expect anything better from him? Who got Pegasus in this country, Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi?" he asked.

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The Pegasus surveillance controversy emerged in 2021 after reports alleged that the Israeli NSO Group's Pegasus spyware had been used by governments to monitor journalists, opposition leaders and activists. However, despite the opposition's claims, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had outrightly rejected the allegations.

Criticism Over Foreign Visits and Policy

Khera also criticised the Prime Minister over his overseas visits, alleging that public money was being spent without benefiting the country. He mocked PM Modi for gifting a packet of Indian toffee 'Melody' to the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "Rahul Gandhi doesn't go on a government visit on government expense. Prime Minister of India is responsible. When he goes abroad distributing melody toffies to some lady called Meloni. Should we celebrate that? Is this what he is supposed to do on taxpayers' money?" he asked.

The Congress leader further questioned the outcomes of the Prime Minister's foreign visits, alleging that India had ended up with a "horribly skewed trade deal" with the United States and claiming that the country's foreign policy was being influenced by external factors. He also accused PM Modi of standing with Israel, underlining that he visited the country just before the Middle East conflict began. "What did we get out of all his visits? A horribly skewed tariff deal with America. Is that what we get from him? Donald Trump is controlling our foreign policy. Is that what we get from him? Epstein is controlling our foreign policy, deciding our foreign policy. The Prime Minister is going to Israel, just before this illegal war and standing with Israel. Is this what we want as a country? So, people are asking, why does the Prime Minister sacrifice the interests of India every time he goes abroad? We are paying a heavy price of the Prime Minister's visit to Israel, just on the eve of this illegal war that they waged against Iran," he said. (ANI)