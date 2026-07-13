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Kolkata Latest Weather Alert: IMD Warns Heavy Rain Expected as Monsoon Activity Intensifies Over Bengal
Just as Bengal was recovering from non-stop rain and waterlogging, another bad weather spell is here. The Met office says both North and South Bengal will see heavy showers this week.
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Image Credit : gemini
Twin cyclonic circulations to increase rainfall
One cyclonic circulation is over North Bangladesh and another near North-East Bihar. A trough line from Haryana to Assam is also adding to the moisture. This will increase rainfall across Bengal, including Kolkata. An orange alert is now active for 7 South Bengal districts.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Heavy rain in Kolkata on Monday-Tuesday
The city is expecting heavy rain on Monday, which will continue till Tuesday. Gusty winds at 30-40 km/h are also likely. The sky has been overcast since morning, and the heat had also gone up in the last two days due to a dry spell.
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Image Credit : gemini
Orange alert in Murshidabad and Purba Bardhaman
The weather office has put these two South Bengal districts on an orange alert for very heavy rainfall, signalling a serious weather situation.
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Image Credit : GEMINI
Yellow alert in seven southern districts
Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, and Birbhum are under a yellow alert for scattered heavy showers. Other districts can expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.
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Image Credit : gemini
Storm and rain alert in North Bengal too
On Monday, a yellow alert is active for all North Bengal districts, from Darjeeling to Malda. The forecast predicts heavy rain for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar on Tuesday, with a fresh alert possible for Kalimpong on Friday.
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Image Credit : gemini
Temperature above normal, discomfort will increase
On Sunday, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 28.4°C, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. The temperature will stay around the same level on Monday, meaning the sticky, humid feeling will continue.
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