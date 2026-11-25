A viral video from Jaipur shows a man allegedly stealing cables from a busy flyover in broad daylight. After watching for nearly two hours, a nearby resident alerted police, while a passing commuter confronted the man and retrieved the wires.

A viral video from Jaipur has drawn attention after a man was allegedly caught stealing cables from the railing of a busy flyover in broad daylight. The footage shows the man repeatedly pulling and breaking cables before collecting the wires and hiding them along the road divider. According to the narrator, who recorded the incident from a nearby office, the suspicious activity continued for nearly two hours. The narrator reportedly watched the man removing the cables before deciding to alert the police by dialling 100. The incident has sparked discussions online about the theft of public infrastructure and the lack of fear among those involved in such activities.

Commuter confronts alleged cable thief

The video takes an unexpected turn when a two-wheeler rider passing through the flyover notices the man's activities and decides to intervene. The commuter reportedly confronts the suspected thief, retrieves the wires and walks him away from the spot. The unexpected intervention has caught the attention of social media users, with many praising the commuter for stepping in rather than ignoring the incident. The footage also shows how an ordinary passerby can make a difference when suspicious activities are noticed in public spaces.

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Narrator says police were alerted

According to the person recording the video, they had been observing the alleged theft from a nearby office for almost two hours before contacting the police. The narrator's account has added another dimension to the incident, particularly as the activity reportedly continued in broad daylight on a busy flyover. The video has since circulated widely online, with viewers reacting to both the alleged theft and the commuter's intervention. The incident has once again drawn attention to the importance of public vigilance and the need to report suspicious activities rather than simply overlooking them.