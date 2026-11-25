Chinese customs officers at Huanggang intercepted a woman allegedly smuggling 21 live snakes hidden in socks and strapped to her legs. The unusual discovery was made after officers noticed her stiff and unnatural walking style.

In a bizarre wildlife smuggling incident in China, customs officers at Huanggang Port intercepted a female passenger allegedly attempting to transport 21 live snakes hidden beneath her clothes. According to reports, the woman had concealed the reptiles inside socks and strapped them tightly around her lower legs before covering them with loose-fitting trousers. Officers reportedly became suspicious after noticing her unusually stiff and unnatural walking style while passing through the inspection channel. Her unusual appearance prompted customs officials to conduct a closer inspection, which led to the discovery of the concealed reptiles. The incident has since attracted attention online because of the unusual method allegedly used to transport the animals.

21 live snakes discovered during inspection

During a subsequent body inspection, officers discovered all 21 live snakes secured around the woman's legs. The reptiles had reportedly been wrapped and concealed in a way that allowed the passenger to hide them beneath her trousers. Following the seizure, technical examinations confirmed that all 21 snakes belonged to non-native species. Such species are subject to strict regulations in China because of concerns surrounding ecological balance, biodiversity and biosecurity. Authorities have not only raised concerns about the illegal transportation of wildlife but also highlighted the potential risks associated with introducing non-native animals into unfamiliar environments.

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Chinese customs warns against illegal wildlife transportation

Chinese customs authorities have reiterated that transporting live animals and non-native species across international borders without the required documentation and quarantine permits violates the country's biosecurity and wildlife protection regulations. Such restrictions are intended to prevent the spread of animal diseases and protect local ecosystems from potentially harmful species. The incident at Huanggang has once again highlighted the unusual methods sometimes used in attempts to evade customs inspections. While the passenger's alleged actions remain under investigation, the seizure of 21 live snakes has drawn attention to the challenges faced by border officials in preventing illegal wildlife transportation.