The Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society has promised the Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad to resolve technical issues within the MMLSAY healthcare scheme and expand the list of cashless empanelled hospitals for state employees and pensioners.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society has assured the Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) that technical and operational glitches under the Mukhyamantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) will be addressed and the network of cashless empanelled hospitals expanded in phases. The assurance was given during a meeting held on Wednesday at the conference hall of the Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society in Guwahati to discuss ways to improve healthcare access for Assam government employees, pensioners and their eligible dependents.

A delegation of the SAKP, led by its President Kumud Kumar Kataki and General Secretary Pranabjyoti Bhuyan, met the Society's Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Singh and Joint CEO Kamaljit Talukdar, along with other senior officials. The discussions focused on the implementation of MMLSAY and the practical difficulties faced by employees and pensioners while accessing services under the scheme. The Parishad leadership brought these operational issues to the authorities' attention, following which the Society assured them of prompt resolution and a phased increase in the number of cashless empanelled hospitals.

Speaking after the meeting, SAKP President Kumud Kumar Kataki said the scheme was an important initiative for safeguarding the health of state government employees and pensioners. "The Mukhyamantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana is a vital initiative for safeguarding the lives of the state's employees and pensioners. In today's meeting, we clearly presented ground-level issues before the authorities, and they responded positively, assuring us that these glitches will be resolved soon and more hospitals will be brought under the scheme's ambit," Kataki said.

SAKP General Secretary Pranabjyoti Bhuyan said the Parishad had pledged full cooperation to the authorities to make the scheme more employee-friendly and streamline its implementation. "The Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad has pledged 100 per cent cooperation to the authorities to make the Mukhyamantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana more employee-friendly and streamlined. We are optimistic that following today's fruitful discussion, thousands of employee and pensioner families across the state will benefit significantly," Bhuyan said.

Senior state government employee Sailendra Pandey welcomed the dialogue, describing it as a constructive step that could benefit employees, particularly those posted in remote districts. "Eliminating technical bottlenecks and expanding the network of cashless hospitals will ensure that government servants receive timely, stress-free medical care without facing sudden out-of-pocket financial burdens," Pandey said.

The release said the discussions had been welcomed by state government employees, healthcare workers, district administration officials, and college and school teacher circles. It added that the steps being taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were expected to strengthen the healthcare framework and help address the health-related challenges faced by government employees and pensioners. (ANI)