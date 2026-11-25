A woman learning to ride a scooter suddenly loses control of the two-wheeler in an incident captured on CCTV. The footage has surfaced on social media, drawing reactions and highlighting the challenges faced by beginner riders.

A video showing a woman losing control of a scooter while learning to ride has surfaced on social media, drawing attention online. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, with the footage showing the woman struggling to maintain control of the two-wheeler. As she attempts to ride the scooter, she suddenly loses control, leading to an unexpected mishap. The video has since circulated across social media platforms, with viewers reacting to the incident and discussing the challenges beginners often face while learning to ride a scooter.

Video sparks reactions online

The CCTV footage highlights how quickly a routine learning session can turn into an accident when a new rider struggles with balance and vehicle control. Learning to ride a two-wheeler requires coordination, confidence and an understanding of the accelerator and brakes. For beginners, even a small mistake can result in losing control of the vehicle. The video has also prompted conversations about the importance of practising in open, less crowded spaces under proper supervision.

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Importance of safety while learning to ride

The incident serves as a reminder that beginners should take adequate precautions while learning to operate two-wheelers. Wearing a helmet, practising at a controlled speed and understanding the vehicle's basic controls are essential steps towards safer riding. While the circumstances and location of the incident have not been independently established, the CCTV footage has caught the attention of social media users.