The West Bengal government will launch the Bharsha scheme on January 1, 2027, offering monthly financial assistance to unemployed residents. Benefits vary for graduates and non-graduates, with payments made via direct bank transfers.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 25 (ANI): The BJP government in West Bengal, led by Suvendu Adhikari, will provide financial assistance to unemployed youth under the Bharsha scheme from January 1, 2027. According to a press note, under the scheme, unemployed graduates and those who have passed government vocational courses will receive Rs 2,000 per month, while non-graduates will get Rs 1,500 per month. These amounts will rise to Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively from April 2028. The assistance will be credited by direct bank transfer to an Aadhaar-seeded bank account held solely by the beneficiary monthly or at regular intervals. A beneficiary can receive the benefit for a maximum of five years, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

An applicant must be a permanent resident of West Bengal, aged between 21 and 45 years as on January 1, 2027. They must have passed Madhyamik or an equivalent examination under the non-graduate or undergraduate category, or must have completed graduation under the graduate category, the release said. However, the West Bengal government also mentions that applicants must not be self-employed or employed in the government or private sector and not more than two applicants from the same family will be eligible for the scheme. Moreover, they must not be covered under the Annapurna Yojana or any other social security scheme of the Government of West Bengal, but beneficiaries receiving a pension for Divyangjan, such as the Manabik pension, will be eligible. In addition, the applicant's name must appear in the finally published electoral roll following SIR 2026, or their case must be pending before the SIR Appellate Tribunal, or their application must be pending under the CAA. The scheme will be implemented on the basis of field verification of data against the eligibility criteria, after which the designated officer will recommend the list of eligible applicants. Later, the applications received through the Apnar Sarkar Apnar Pase public grievance redressal system will be examined and the verified data integrated with the Bharsha database. (ANI)