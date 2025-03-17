Man stabbed to death, placed body on railway tracks to stage suicide in Delhi; 4 arrested

Read Full Article

New Delhi: A man reported missing since March 8 was discovered dead near the Delhi Cantt railway station, his body severely mutilated and showing multiple stab injuries, police confirmed on Sunday. Investigations have revealed that after murdering the victim by stabbing him several times, the suspect placed the body on the railway tracks in an attempt to stage the scene as a suicide, officials said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) found the disfigured body near the Delhi Cantt railway station on March 9. The deceased, believed to be in his early to mid-20s, was transported to a nearby hospital mortuary for identification.

GRP reaches out to railway police for deceased person's photograph for identification

On March 12, officers from the Anand Parbat police station—who were handling a missing person investigation—reached out to the railway police to request a photograph of the deceased for potential identification.

“Shortly after, Naveen was able to identify the deceased as his brother-in-law, Pankaj, who lived in Baljit Nagar,” a police official stated.

Naveen had been searching for Pankaj since his disappearance on March 8 and had discovered his scooter abandoned near the Prem Nagar railway crossing, prompting him to notify the authorities, according to police. They reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding area and found video evidence showing a group of four to five individuals assaulting Pankaj, officials added.

The GRP filed an FIR on March 14 and took four suspects into custody.

The accused admits to committing murder of Pankaj over a longstanding conflict

During interrogation, the accused admitted to the murder, stating they had a longstanding conflict with Pankaj. On March 8, they repeatedly stabbed him near the Prem Nagar railway crossing. After he died from his injuries, they placed his body on the train tracks in an attempt to stage it as a suicide, officials said.

Subsequently, a train ran over the body, cutting it into two pieces, according to police. Authorities added that a fifth suspect remains on the run, and a search is underway to locate him.

