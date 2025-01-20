Man says ChatGPT diagnosed rare kidney disease even before doctors, saved his life; read his story

The Reddit user, who shared his harrowing ordeal, claimed that ChatGPT identified a life-threatening condition before medical professionals could, sparing his kidneys from severe damage.

A man’s online post has captured global attention as he credited the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT with saving his life. The Reddit user, who shared his harrowing ordeal, claimed that ChatGPT identified a life-threatening condition before medical professionals could, sparing his kidneys from severe damage.

The man revealed that his troubles began after what seemed like a routine workout. “About a week ago, I decided to do a workout, something I didn't think was too intense, but I woke up feeling like I got hit by a bus,” he wrote. The seemingly innocuous session, which included pushups, squats, and planks, combined with high caffeine intake and dehydration, led to days of worsening symptoms.

Desperate for answers, he turned to ChatGPT, entering his symptoms into the AI chatbot. According to his account, ChatGPT processed the information and urgently recommended seeking medical attention, diagnosing him with "moderate to severe Rhabdomyolysis."

Skeptical, the man conducted additional research and found the AI’s diagnosis compelling. He promptly went to the hospital, where lab tests confirmed his condition. “They performed lab work, and it turned out that I had developed severe Rhabdomyolysis—essentially when your muscles break down rapidly, and the proteins can clog your kidneys,” he explained.

Rhabdomyolysis, or “rhabdo,” is a rare but serious condition that occurs when muscle cells break down, releasing their contents into the bloodstream. Left untreated, it can lead to kidney failure or even death. Symptoms range from extreme muscle pain and stiffness to dark, cola-colored urine and profound fatigue.

The man was immediately admitted to the hospital, where he spent a week under close monitoring. During his stay, he turned to ChatGPT once again to analyze his lab results, comparing its interpretations to those provided by his medical team. “I knew what was going on before I was even told by the doctor what was going on due to the analysis conducted by ChatGPT,” he said.

