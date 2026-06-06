A job seeker was left baffled after turning down a job offer over pay concerns, only to find himself facing uncomfortable questions from his current employer less than 24 hours later.

A job seeker was left baffled after turning down a job offer over pay concerns, only to find himself facing uncomfortable questions from his current employer less than 24 hours later. In a Reddit post titled, "I rejected an offer and the recruiter called my current employer the next day," the man detailed a chain of events that sparked concerns about recruiter ethics, candidate privacy and professional boundaries.

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According to the post, the candidate had invested nearly two months in the hiring process with a mid-sized SaaS company. The process included four rounds of interviews and a take-home assignment. However, when the offer was finally made, it reportedly fell about 18k below expectation discussed during the very first conversation.

The candidate said he declined the offer professionally, expressing appreciation for the opportunity while explaining that the compensation package did not meet his expectations.

What happened the next day, however, caught him completely by surprise.

The following morning, his manager reportedly called him into a meeting and asked whether he was actively exploring other job opportunities. The inquiry stemmed from a call received on the company's main office line from someone seeking to speak with HR regarding employment verification.

According to the Reddit user, his manager intercepted the call before it reached HR, forcing him to come up with an explanation on the spot. He initially suggested it could have been linked to an old rental application background check.

Although he acknowledged having no direct evidence connecting the call to the recruiter or the company whose offer he had declined, he admitted the timing seemed impossible to ignore.

“I don't know for certain it was the recruiter. But the timing is insane,” he wrote, noting that he had not applied for any other jobs recently.

The candidate explained that while he had never explicitly provided his employer's name during the recruitment process, the information was publicly available on his LinkedIn profile and had also been included in his original application.

He questioned what anyone would stand to gain from making such a call if it had indeed originated from the recruiter.

“What would even be the motivation here? Spite?” he asked, while seeking advice from fellow Reddit users about whether any action could be taken without concrete proof.

The post quickly gained traction online, with many professionals and job seekers arguing that the timing appeared too precise to be dismissed as mere coincidence. Several commenters pointed out that employment verification checks are not typically conducted immediately after a candidate rejects an offer, making the sequence of events seem unusually suspicious.

Others used the discussion to offer broader career advice, encouraging workers to continue interviewing periodically even when satisfied in their current roles. According to them, staying active in the job market helps sharpen interview skills and provides valuable insight into evolving salary trends and hiring conditions.