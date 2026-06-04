A Reddit post detailing a troubling internship experience has ignited a heated discussion about workplace leadership, confidence, and the long-lasting impact managers can have on young professionals entering the corporate world.

A Reddit post detailing a troubling internship experience has ignited a heated discussion about workplace leadership, confidence, and the long-lasting impact managers can have on young professionals entering the corporate world. The post, shared on Reddit's r/IndianWorkplace forum, was titled, "My first female manager completely changed how I look at corporate life, and I hate that she still scares me."

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In the post, the employee reflected on their first corporate role as a 22-year-old intern, recalling how a four-month stint under a manager gradually eroded their confidence and left scars that linger to this day.

Before entering the workforce, the employee said they had never subscribed to stereotypes suggesting female managers were harder to work with. They believed such views were unfair and rooted in bias. However, their first professional experience challenged those assumptions in a way they never expected.

According to the employee, the manager was never openly hostile. She remained polite, smiled during conversations, and appeared approachable on the surface. Yet beneath that professional exterior, the intern said they constantly struggled with unclear expectations and a persistent sense of uncertainty.

The team tracked assignments on a whiteboard, marking urgent tasks in red and less critical work in black. The employee claimed that despite being an intern, they routinely found themselves assigned more red-marked tasks than several full-time colleagues.

What made the situation even more stressful, they said, was the lack of clarity around who owned the tasks, when they were due, and how they should be prioritised.

Instead of feeling mentored during a crucial learning phase, the employee described feeling trapped in what seemed like an endless evaluation.

They said they were constantly worried they were failing an "invisible test."

The experience reached a disappointing conclusion on the employee's final day. According to the post, there was no farewell message, no feedback session, and not even a simple wish for future success. While the internship itself had been demanding, they said that final interaction left the deepest mark.

More than a year later, the employee admitted that the internship had quietly chipped away at their self-belief. They revealed that they still occasionally question their performance and worry about falling short, tracing many of those insecurities back to that first corporate experience.

The employee contrasted that environment with their current workplace, where they described their manager as supportive, collaborative, and far removed from the hierarchy-driven culture they previously encountered. The healthier work atmosphere, they said, helped them understand that leadership styles vary significantly from one individual to another.

At the same time, they acknowledged that they do not believe all female managers behave similarly. However, they admitted that the experience created a lasting emotional association, one that still triggers anxiety whenever they learn they will be reporting to a woman manager.

The post quickly resonated with Reddit users, sparking a broader conversation about workplace culture and the psychological impact of early-career experiences.

Many commenters argued that one of the toughest lessons in corporate life is learning not to internalise every manager's behaviour. Several users shared that they had gradually developed thicker skin over the years and learned to separate professional criticism from personal worth.