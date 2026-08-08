Karnataka Minister MB Patil asserts that any friction in the Congress govt is like minor family differences and will be resolved. He noted pressure over cabinet posts is natural and leaders will balance regional and caste aspirations within constraints.

'Friction Akin to Minor Family Differences'

Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Saturday asserted that any friction between the government and the Congress leadership is merely akin to minor differences within a family and will be resolved collectively. There is no major confusion either in the government or in the Congress party. Just as minor differences exist in a family, it is natural for them to exist in a party as well. The Chief Minister, former Chief Minister, and the High Command will resolve everything, said Minister M.B. Patil.

Cabinet Formation Constraints

Speaking in Ballari on Saturday, Patil addressed the mounting pressure over cabinet positions, noting that while earlier cabinets allowed for larger berths, current constraints require balancing regional representation, caste dynamics, and aspirations within a limited capacity. He underlined that all the MLAs have the capability to become ministers. It is natural for everyone to aspire to become a minister, and there is nothing wrong with that. This naturally creates some pressure. The cabinet has to be formed by considering several factors, including regional and caste-wise balance. He assured that the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister, and party leaders will jointly resolve this matter.

"Moreover, the AICC President is also one of us. He will handle everything, Patil said.

On Ministerial Berth for Annapurna Tukaram

He said that women will definitely be given an opportunity in the cabinet, adding that the decision to give a ministerial berth to Sandur MLA Annapurna Tukaram is up to the High Command. "She has the capability to become a minister. We will have to see how balance is maintained in the cabinet. MP E. Tukaram has rendered great service. There is nothing wrong in giving a ministerial berth to his wife Annapurna. But the final decision rests with the High Command," he said.

'A Disciplined Soldier of the Party'

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Ballari, E Tukaram said that he respects the decision of the High Command, further calling himself a disciplined soldier of the party. "I am a disciplined soldier of the Congress party. Congress runs in my blood. I will act according to the instructions given by the party High Command. I had said this even in 2018. Party leaders told us, 'We will shape your political future.' Accordingly, I respect the party's decision. I take pride in winning from Ballari on a Congress ticket after Sonia Gandhi. As per the High Command's instructions, I contested the Lok Sabha elections and became an MP. During the Lok Sabha by-election, the survey was in our favour. Based on that, we fielded my wife Annapurna and won," said Tukaram.

On the matter of the missed ministerial berth, he said, "There is talk that my wife Annapurna missed out on a ministerial position at the last minute. But the opportunity has not been lost. I am confident she will get an opportunity in the future. I will keep trying till the end for the ministerial position. I believe she will get it."

Tukaram expressed confidence that the Congress will come to power in both the state and at the Centre in the 2028 Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. "Congress will definitely win," he said. (ANI)