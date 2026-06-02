A Reddit user’s simple question about renting a 2BHK apartment with a coworker has sparked an online debate, with many commenters cautioning against mixing professional relationships with personal living arrangements.

A Reddit user’s simple question about renting a 2BHK apartment with a coworker has sparked an online debate, with many commenters cautioning against mixing professional relationships with personal living arrangements.

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The discussion began on Reddit’s r/IndianWorkplace forum after the user posted a query titled, “How bad of an idea is it to move into a 2BHK with a coworker?”

“I'm considering renting a 2BHK with a coworker, and I'm mainly interested in the downsides rather than the benefits. What are the biggest cons or reasons why you'd avoid this arrangement or keep it as a last-resort option?” the user wrote.

Sharing more details, she explained that she had known her coworker for around eight months. Although the two enjoyed a relaxed and friendly rapport at work, she stressed that their connection remained professional rather than deeply personal.

“She is 6-8 years older than me. We have a very easygoing coworker dynamic and spend a fair amount of time talking nonsense whenever work is slow. It's a fun, low-drama bond, but it's very much a coworker bond. I wouldn't use the word friendship,” she said.

The post quickly drew responses from users who argued that sharing a home with a coworker could erase the much-needed boundary between work and personal life. Many warned that spending time together both in the office and at home could leave little room for privacy, personal space, or a mental break from workplace conversations.

A user wrote, “Dont. Mixing professional and personal this much will be insane. There’s no separation and it will be the same people 24 hours a day. Its another for 2 friends working in the same company.”

Another user commented, “Not a good idea. You don't wanna see same person at work and at home 24/7. Your personal dynamics can affect your professional life and vice versa.”

Several users who claimed to have firsthand experience of living with coworkers also urged caution. One of them said, “Been there, done that. My answer is: don't do it.”

Several users warned that flatmates frequently end up discussing office matters after hours, increasing the risk of personal frustrations and private conversations becoming workplace topics.

"There's just so much that can go wrong. Living together tends to bring out our worst and most vulnerable sides, and that can either be a great thing or go terribly wrong very quickly,” the commenter wrote.

Privacy emerged as another major concern. Some users argued that sharing a home with a coworker could make it difficult to keep personal matters separate from office life.

“It's the worst idea ever. Your personal life could become a topic of discussion in the office. Whatever you do might find its way back to your colleagues. How can anyone live freely in such an environment?” the user said.