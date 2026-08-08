A Hyderabad IT employee revealed on Reddit that his manager borrowed nearly Rs 4 lakh from 10 team members and has since become unreachable. The manager is reportedly on "emergency leave" and not responding to calls, while the company's HR department has refused to intervene, deeming it a personal matter.

A Hyderabad IT employee has taken to Reddit seeking advice after alleging that his manager borrowed nearly Rs 4 lakh from 10 team members and failed to repay the money despite repeated promises. The manager is supposedly on "emergency leave" and has ceased returning calls and messages.

The employe claims that the manager used his personal credit card to borrow Rs 2 lakh from him and originally assured him that the money would be returned in three days. However, the manager reportedly neglected to return the remaining Rs 1.5 lakh after collecting Rs 50,000. The worker said that he now had to cope with increasing credit card interest as a result of the delay.

Sharing the situation on Reddit, the employee wrote, “My manager borrowed money from me and isn’t returning," before explaining, “My manager in an IT company borrowed 2 lakhs from me 2 months ago, from my credit card and returned 50k."

The employee said that the boss had taken out loans from nine additional team members, making the total debt close to Rs 4 lakh.

It has been two months and he still hasn't returned the remaining Rs 1.5 Lakh. In addition, he borrowed about Rs 4 lakh from nine additional teammates. The employe stated, "He has been on "emergency leave" for the past week and is not returning calls or messages."

When the employes asked the company's HR department for assistance, the matter apparently got more problematic. The Reddit post claims that HR refused to step in, characterising the transactions as a private matter between the workers and their management.

Viral Reddit Post

“I approached HR for help and they said it’s a personal matter and refused to intervene. They also said they don’t see any wrong doing his part and it’s purely a lapse of judgement on our part," the employee claimed. The employee added that despite the manager's repeated promises of reimbursement, the deadlines were never met.

Internet Reacts

The post prompted several Reddit users to suggest escalating the matter within the organisation and considering legal options.

One user advised involving senior management, writing, “Better to loop in all others and engage HRs manager , managers manager as well. Even though it was a personal transaction, the person was in a position of authority and influenced you and others. If they still do nothing, tell them that you wish to file a civil suit."

Another user argued that the manager’s position within the company made the situation more serious, saying, “Please tell your HR …This is clear misuse of his position, the fact that he is a manager, puts him in a position of trust, bestowed by the organization itself, and party to the issue."

One commenter offered a different perspective, saying, “He really might be in emergency. Give it a month or two."