YSRCP leader Perni Nani accused AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and son Nara Lokesh of conspiring to weaken Vijaya Dairy to benefit Heritage Dairy. He alleged ministers forcibly obtained the Chairman's resignation, causing him to suffer a heart attack.

YSRCP Krishna District President and former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) on Saturday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were conspiring to weaken the profit-making Vijaya Dairy to expand Heritage Dairy's presence across coastal Andhra.

Allegations of Interference and Forced Resignation

Speaking to the media, Nani questioned the government's involvement in the affairs of Vijaya Dairy and alleged that ministers had forcibly obtained the resignation of its Chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu.

He said Vijaya Dairy functions under the MACS Act and is not a government-nominated body, but a cooperative system in which farmers elect their representatives. The government and ministers have no authority to interfere in its affairs, he said.

Chairman 'Threatened and Forced to Resign in ICU'

Nani alleged that within an hour of Anjaneyulu's election, Ministers Parthasarathy and Kollu Ravindra, acting on Lokesh's directions, threatened to jail him, his daughter and his son, who lives in the US.

Unable to withstand the pressure, Anjaneyulu suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the ICU, Nani alleged. He further alleged that the ministers entered the hospital and forced Anjaneyulu to resign.

YSRCP Issues Warning

Nani said the YS Jagan government had never interfered in the affairs of dairies during its five-year tenure.

Warning against pushing Vijaya Dairy into debt for the benefit of Heritage Dairy, Nani said those acting at Lokesh's behest to damage the farmers' institution would face imprisonment if YS Jagan returns to power. (ANI)