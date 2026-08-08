Over 4048 Indian seafarers have been repatriated amid the West Asia conflict, said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, stressing PM Modi's focus on their safety. Separately, the MEA confirmed the rescue of 13 Indians from a vessel in the Red Sea.

Over 4,000 Seafarers Repatriated Amid West Asia Conflict

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that over 4048 Indian seafarers have been repatriated so far in the wake of the West Asia conflict. Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed for the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers.

The minister told the media in Mumbai that the location and condition of every seafarer will be made available to the DGMA.

Sonowal said, "DGMA held a meeting with Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, RPSL and shipping administration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed us to focus on the safety, security and welfare of seafarers. More than 4048 seafarers have been repatriated recently, and we have helped the families of the victims. We believe taking care of the families of the seafarers after their appointment is also our responsibility."

"We have been able to take these steps due to the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We discussed in the meeting and were told that with an integrated effort of RPSL and shipping management, the location and condition of every Indian seafarer should be available with DGMA. Safety, security and welfare of seafarers will be taken as our top priority," he added.

MEA on Red Sea Vessel Incident

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored that the safety and security of Indian vessels and seafarers remain a matter of "high importance," following the sinking of an Indian-flagged commercial vessel in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. Addressing the media during a bi-weekly briefing in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed the government's response to the incident involving the vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya, which was targeted earlier in the week.

"This is a subject of high importance, and we attach high priority to the issue. Our missions all across the Gulf region are in constant contact with shipping, as also with maritime authorities in those countries and other authorities as well," Jaiswal stated, highlighting that Indian missions are operating 24/7 helplines to support affected individuals.

Both the MEA and the Shipping Ministry had previously condemned the attack on the vessel, confirming that all 13 Indian nationals onboard, part of a total crew of 14, were successfully rescued. Sarbananda Sonowal said, "India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenceless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that all 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha." (ANI)