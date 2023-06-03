Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man refuses to marry woman citing Mangalik; Allahabad HC directs Lucknow varsity to check woman's 'kundali'

    The Allahabad High Court ordered the head of the astrology department at Lucknow University to examine a rape victim's Kundali and determine within three weeks if she is a Mangali or Mangalik. The bench of Justice Brij Raj Singh made this ruling in response to the bail application of an accused who reportedly refused to marry the victim after having sexual relations with her on the grounds that the girl has Mangal Dosha in her Kundali. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 7:28 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court ordered the head of the astrology department at Lucknow University to examine a rape victim's Kundali and establish within three weeks if she is a Mangali or Mangalik.

    The bench of Justice Brij Raj Singh made this ruling in response to the bail application of an accused who reportedly refused to marry the victim after having sexual relations with her on the grounds that the girl has Mangal Dosha in her Kundali. 

    It is the case of the victim that the accused made sexual relations with her on the false promise to marry her and that he never intended to marry her, as stated by Live Law. The accused's lawyer claimed before the High Court that because the victim is a Mangalik, the marriage between the accused and the victim could not be solemnised. The victim's attorney denied this claim and stated that the victim did not have Mangal Dosha.

    "The Head of Department (Astrology Department), Lucknow University is directed to submit a report in a sealed cover within three weeks to this Court," the Court directed.

    The Court ordered the Head of Department (Astrology Department), at Lucknow University, to determine whether the girl is a Mangali or not in light of the contradicting assertions made by the parties. 

