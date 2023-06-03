Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha train accident: Of smashed coaches, shrouded corpses and mangled tracks (WATCH)

    The train accident that happened in Odisha's Balasore has shocked the entire nation. When the Asianet News crew reached the spot, onlookers were busy taking videos even as rescue workers moved around with gas cutters and other equipment.

    Odisha train accident: Of smashed coaches, shrouded corpses and mangled tracks (WATCH)
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    Mangled remains of railway tracks, toppled coaches and corpses under shrouds... that was what the Asianet News crew spotted when it reached the site where three trains collided in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening.

    The accident that happened in Odisha's Balasore district has shocked the entire nation. On Ground Zero, onlookers could be seen taking videos even as rescue workers moved around with gas cutters and other equipment.

    At 6 pm on Saturday, 288 casualties had been reported and over 800 injured people officially. South Eastern Railway confirmed that rescue operations have been completed on-site.

    Coaches strewn haphazardly, mangled tracks & more: Aerial videos capture horror of Odisha Train Crash

    A total of 2296 people were on board the two trains. There were 1257 passengers on board the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and 1039 onboard M Visvesvaraya-Howrah Superfast Express.

    Let us piece together what happened on the track on June 2 evening.

    According to Indian Railways, at 6:54 pm, the Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga Bazaar station. The derailment caused 10-12 coaches of the passenger train to capsize onto the adjacent track. 

    Minutes later, the Howrah Superfast Express, arriving on the adjacent track, crashed into the derailed coaches leading to its own derailment of 3-4 coaches.

    The Indian Railways has denied reports that the anti-collision technology had failed. Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma confirmed that the route was not covered by railways’ anti-collision technology -- Kavach. 

    Over 300 NDRF rescuers armed with big metal cutters, canine squads and other heavy-lift equipment are working at the train accident site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident. He later visited the accident site.

    A detailed investigation has been launched into one of the deadliest train crashes that India has ever seen.

    Odisha train crash: From rescue efforts to donating blood, locals turn heroes for saving injured passengers

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Train timings of Konkan Railway network to be revised during monsoon; CHECK anr

    Train timings of Konkan Railway network to be revised during monsoon; CHECK

    Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

    Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

    Fact-check: Modi govt is NOT providing free laptops to students anr

    Fact-check: Modi govt is NOT providing free laptops to students

    Odisha Train Accident: 'Focus on basic train, not on bullet train...' Opposition slams Modi govt

    Odisha Train Accident: 'Focus on basic train, not on bullet train...' Opposition slams Modi govt

    Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi anr

    Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Don't want to think about my past, want to start afresh - Ajinkya Rahane osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Don't want to think about my past, want to start afresh - Ajinkya Rahane

    Train timings of Konkan Railway network to be revised during monsoon; CHECK anr

    Train timings of Konkan Railway network to be revised during monsoon; CHECK

    Disha Patani in complete of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented ADC

    Disha Patani in complete AWW of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented

    Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

    Nimesulide + Paracetamol among 14 fixed dose combination drugs now banned

    Klusener hails Hardik Pandya as one of the best pace-bowling all rounders; shares his view on WTC Final snt

    Klusener hails Hardik Pandya as one of the best pace-bowling all rounders; shares his view on WTC Final

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon