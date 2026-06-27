In a shocking case from West Bengal, a man allegedly killed his wife in Rishra, Hooghly. Hours later, he died by suicide at Belgachia Metro station in Kolkata. Police suspect he acted over doubts of an extramarital affair. Probe is underway.

A man who died by suicide at Kolkata's Belgachia Metro station on Saturday afternoon had allegedly murdered his wife just hours earlier. The police investigation revealed this shocking connection after the man, Dipankar, was identified. They believe he killed his wife, Monika Sarkar, over a suspected extramarital affair.

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The whole incident came to light on Saturday morning in Rishra, Hooghly. Dipankar lived in a rented house near the No. 3 Government Colony Primary School with Monika and their 6-year-old daughter. Neighbours told the police they had heard Monika screaming on Friday night.

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The next morning, when there was complete silence from the house, locals got suspicious. They broke the lock on the gate and went inside. They found Monika's body lying in a pool of blood on the bed. Their young daughter was found lying right next to her mother's body. Police from the Rishra station arrived and saw that Monika's throat had been slit. Her husband, Dipankar, was missing. The body was then sent for a post-mortem.

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Meanwhile, in Kolkata, a man jumped in front of a train at Belgachia Metro station in the afternoon. This caused metro services to be temporarily stopped on both lines between Dum Dum and Girish Park. The services were restored later. Police soon confirmed that the man who died was Dipankar, Monika's missing husband.

DC (Sreerampore) Arnab Biswas said, "An FIR was filed against Dipankar, and we were searching for him. During the search, we learned that he had committed suicide at Belgachia Metro station, which is under the Ultadanga police station's jurisdiction."

According to sources, Dipankar suspected Monika was in an extramarital relationship, which led to frequent fights. When the police inspected the crime scene at their Rishra home, they also found a saree hanging in the room. This has led them to believe that Dipankar might have first tried to strangle Monika before slitting her throat. The police have filed an FIR based on a complaint from Monika's family and are continuing their investigation.