Delhi Assembly’s monsoon session began with CM Rekha Gupta highlighting the ₹2,500 monthly Laxmi Yojana for women. The scheme received 1.47 lakh registrations on its first day, while opposition concerns remain.

The Delhi assembly session that commenced on Friday had the government’s women-centric Laxmi Yojana in focus, with the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighting it. As per the scheme, the eligible women will get a monthly transfer of ₹2,500 into their respective bank accounts directly, which the government has considered to be a landmark step in empowering women financially.

According to Gupta, she wants her government to keep coming up with more such initiatives to empower women economically as well as socially.

Strong Reactions For Laxmi Yojana

Women belonging to various parts of Delhi gathered outside the Assembly complex during the start of the session and congratulated the Chief Minister. Some beneficiaries and others lauded the scheme saying that regular financial help could help families pay for necessities and also empower women financially.

As per the government, the scheme involves more than monetary benefit and focuses on helping women gain dignity and self-respect along with participation in the growth of Delhi. The portal for registrations was launched on August 1, and 1.47 lakh registrations have been made in one day itself.

₹2,500 per Month Financial Assistance Through Bank Transfer

As part of this scheme, eligible women residing in Delhi shall be provided a monthly amount of ₹2,500 in their bank account. The priority of the government in this regard is that the money should be delivered to the eligible women on time. Nevertheless, there are critics of this scheme as well coming from the opposition party.

AAP Objects to 10-year Residence Criterion

The AAP has questioned the criterion regarding the 10 years residency in Delhi. According to AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, it may deny many women who have been staying in the capital city for a long time, including those who belong to the eastern UP and Bihar. The opposition wants the government to rethink the eligibility criteria.

Delhi Assembly to Tackle Tourism Bill and CAG Report

Apart from all of the above-mentioned points, there will be other significant matters to be deliberated upon during this session. For instance, the Ministry of Tourism is likely to bring forth the Delhi Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Repeal) Bill, 2026, for its consideration.

The CAG report on the Delhi Government is also likely to be placed by the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. The Delhi Energy Minister, Mr. Ashish Sood, is also expected to place DERC related rules and notifications regarding school education in the House.

Assembly Session Set to Discus Important Points

Apart from that, the fifth report of the Business Advisory Committee will also be tabled during the session. With both the government and the opposition parties likely to deliberate on various topics, the Laxmi Yojana, new bills, and audit reports are going to remain some of the key highlights of this session. This Assembly will meet on August 7, 10 and 11.