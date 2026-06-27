Services on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line were thrown into chaos on Saturday afternoon after a man tried to commit suicide at Belgachia station. This forced trains to stop running between Dakshineswar and Girish Park, leaving daily commuters in a lurch.

It was the second suicide attempt on the network in a single day. Around 3:09 PM on Saturday, a person tried to take his own life on the down line at Belgachia station. This immediately disrupted train services.

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Thankfully, Metro's security staff acted fast and rescued the person. According to the latest updates, trains on the Blue Line are currently running only between Girish Park and Sahid Khudiram. Services on both up and down lines between Dakshineswar and Girish Park have been suspended, causing a major headache for passengers.

The incident happened around 3:07 PM at Belgachia. The person jumped in front of a metro heading towards Sahid Khudiram before he was pulled out from the tracks.

Kolkata Metro Accident: Man Jumps On Tracks At Kalighat, Blue Line Services Hit Hard

This wasn't the first such incident of the day. Earlier, at around 7:20 AM on Saturday, another person had attempted suicide at Kalighat station. To rescue them, the power supply to the third rail had to be cut off, disrupting services right at the start of the day. At that time, trains were running in two separate sections: from Maidan to Dakshineswar and from Tollygunge to Sahid Khudiram. The stretch between Rabindra Sadan and Rabindra Sarobar was completely shut. Services finally got back to normal around 7:50 AM, only for another incident to happen in the afternoon.

In other news affecting Kolkata's commuters, the final phase of girder installation work is set to begin at Chingrighata. Because of this, the Chingrighata flyover will be shut down starting Friday night for a continuous 120 hours. A notification has just been issued about this. The flyover will be completely closed from 8 PM on Friday to 8 AM on Monday. The notification also states that for work on the span between pillars 326 and 327 on Biswa Bangla Sarani near Sukanta Nagar, the route will be fully closed from 8 PM on July 3 to 8 AM on July 6. This work is for the Kavi Subhash-Kolkata Airport metro corridor, where a girder will be connected to the Goura Kishore metro station in two phases.

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