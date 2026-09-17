Balwantbhai Raghavani from Ori village in Vinchhiya taluka once again emerged victorious. The reigning champion successfully defended his title by devouring 28 ladoos in just 30 minutes.

The spirit of Gujarat’s famous Tarnetar Fair reached a delicious high as the much-loved Ladoo-Eating Competition returned as part of the Rural Olympics in Surendranagar district, drawing crowds eager to witness the unusual contest. Organised jointly by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, the Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities, and the District Training Centre, the competition brought together 28 participants aged between 25 and 75 years.

Contestants had 30 minutes to eat as many sugar-sweetened gram flour ladoos, served with dal, as they could.

Spectators gathered around the participants and cheered them on. The first 15 minutes proved decisive, with several contestants being eliminated after consuming an average of 15 ladoos.

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The battle then narrowed down to five finalists. Cheers grew louder as the remaining competitors powered through the contest, crossing the 22-, 24- and 26-ladoo marks.

Balwantbhai Raghavani from Ori village in Vinchhiya taluka once again emerged victorious. The reigning champion successfully defended his title by devouring 28 ladoos in just 30 minutes.

Under the competition rules, Raghavani was declared the sole winner and awarded a cash prize of Rs 2,000.

District Collector G H Solanki praised the enthusiastic participation, saying the Tarnetar Fair reflects the region's cultural heritage, joy and community spirit.

The event was also attended by Assistant Superintendent of Police Vaidika Bihani, Prant Officer K N Kacha, District Sports Development Officer Parth Chauhan and other officials.