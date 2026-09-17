BJP celebrated PM Narendra Modi's 76th birthday as 'Seva Divas' by launching the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. National President Nitin Nabin inaugurated a mega blood donation camp in Delhi, with thousands of workers participating nationwide.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Thursday inaugurated a blood donation camp in the national capital on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, as the party launched the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' and observed the day as 'Seva Divas'. Nabin extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi and said that thousands of BJP workers across the country were participating in blood donation campaigns.

BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Speaking to the media, Nabin said, "September 17th is also a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishwakarma. It is also the birthday of the architect of modern India, PM Modi. I extend my birthday greetings to the nation's 'Pradhan Sevak'. I pray for his long life and continued success. Coinciding with his birthday, we are launching the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,' observing this day as 'Seva Divas'. Today, thousands of BJP workers across the country are initiating a blood donation campaign. It is our privilege to be part of this noble blood donation program today.”

“Across the nation, there are countless individuals whose lives have been transformed under the leadership of PM Modi. I believe that this change extends beyond mere living conditions; it has transformed the mindset of millions of Indians. Today, every Indian is stepping forward with a spirit of 'Nation First.' On his birthday, we reflect on the changes in society, the shifts in people's mindsets, and the transformations in their lives. Indians everywhere are coming together to offer their blessings. We pray for the PM's continued success and long life so that India—which is currently advancing rapidly on the path of development, moving towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' and carving a distinct niche for itself on the global stage may realise the dream of a developed nation by 2047,” he further said.

Delhi Leaders on Service Initiatives

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government had organised the blood donation camp on Prime Minister Modi's birthday and set a target of collecting 2,500 units of blood. "... On PM Modi’s birthday, the Delhi government has organised a blood donation camp here... The target is to collect 2,500 units of blood. This mega blood donation camp is dedicated to PM Modi’s vision of public service and national service,” CM Gupta said.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said the BJP was celebrating the Prime Minister's birthday through service and resolve, with blood donation being among the activities organised to mark the occasion. "The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as a form of service and resolve. On this day, by performing service, we take the pledge that we will do good work while upholding the principle of support for all, development for all in society... Today, more than 2500 units of blood will be donated here. On Prime Minister Modi's birthday today, people are coming in large numbers to donate blood,” Sood told reporters.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also extended his wishes to Prime Minister Modi and said people across the country were celebrating the day. "Today, the people of the country are celebrating this day with great joy. In our country, a person was born who has placed the name of the country on the world stage. Today, all our farmers, youth and countrymen are progressing economically. We pray for his long life and good health so that he continues to serve the nation,” Verma said.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also wished Prime Minister Modi a long life and said a mega blood donation camp had been organised in the national capital to mark his birthday. "On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday, I personally wish him a long life. Today, we have organised a mega blood donation camp on his birthday. We all wish him a long life,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)