An England-based restaurant appears to have taken the trend a step further by bringing together two ingredients that many would never expect to see on the same plate — chicken tikka and chocolate.

Social media has witnessed bizarre food experiments, but some combinations leave food lovers questioning the very concept of culinary creativity. From unlikely sweet-and-savoury pairings to outrageous twists on beloved classics, the internet has become a playground for food experiments that often spark heated reactions.

Now, an England-based restaurant appears to have taken the trend a step further by bringing together two ingredients that many would never expect to see on the same plate — chicken tikka and chocolate.

Bombay Deli by Rahul Passan shared a video on Instagram with a text that read, “POV you're not Indian if you haven't tried chicken tikka & chocolate."

The caption read, “Chocolate covered chicken tikka anyone? You've all seen the viral strawberries and chocolate cups, but this combo takes it to a whole new level. Would you try chicken tikka and chocolate?”

The video showed a transparent glass packed with chunks of chicken tikka. The pieces appeared grilled, complete with smoky charred edges that suggested they had spent plenty of time over the flame.

A man picked up a bowl filled with thick chocolate syrup and began pouring it generously over the chicken tikka.

The glossy chocolate slowly spread across the smoky chicken pieces, coating them before trickling down into the glass.

The comment section quickly erupted, with many users questioning the unusual pairing.

“Tell me this is a joke,” a comment read.