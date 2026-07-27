Mizoram's Disaster Management Minister met with the NDMA to review the state's disaster risk reduction priorities. The meeting focused on preparedness for earthquakes, landslides, and a proposal to declare African Swine Fever a natural disaster.

Proposal to Notify ASF as Natural Disaster During the meeting, the Minister apprised the NDMA of the significant economic losses caused by the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in the state. He requested consideration of Mizoram's proposal to notify ASF as a natural disaster, which would facilitate appropriate financial assistance. Strengthening State and Community Preparedness Additionally, discussions touched upon strengthening the institutional capacity of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), expanding community-based disaster preparedness through the Aapda Mitra scheme, and fostering greater regional coordination among the North-Eastern States. NDMA's Recommendations for Mitigation Emphasising key preventive strategies, the NDMA highlighted the importance of risk-informed land-use planning, resilient infrastructure, the enforcement of strict building bylaws, and heightened community awareness to mitigate disaster risks.The Authority also urged the state government to continue strengthening school safety protocols, including school disaster management plans and routine preparedness drills, as part of its broader resilience-building framework. NDMA Reaffirms Commitment The meeting concluded with the NDMA reaffirming its commitment to extending technical guidance and institutional support to the Government of Mizoram for implementing disaster risk reduction initiatives and advancing a resilient state.Highlighting the engagement in a post on X, the NDMA wrote: "The Hon'ble Minister of State for Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Government of Mizoram, Prof. Lalnilawma, called on the senior leadership of @ndmaindia today. Discussions focused on strengthening disaster management and rehabilitation efforts." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Mizoram Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Minister Lalnilawma on Monday met senior leadership of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to review the state's disaster risk reduction priorities and discuss measures to strengthen preparedness and resilience, an official release said.The meeting focused on enhancing disaster preparedness in Mizoram, particularly given the state's vulnerability to earthquakes, landslides, forest fires, and other natural hazards. Discussions centred on reviewing the progress of proposals under the National Earthquake Risk Mitigation Programme (NERMP) and the National Landslide Risk Mitigation Programme (NLRMP), alongside the status of mitigation projects submitted by the state.During the meeting, the Minister apprised the NDMA of the significant economic losses caused by the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in the state. He requested consideration of Mizoram's proposal to notify ASF as a natural disaster, which would facilitate appropriate financial assistance.Additionally, discussions touched upon strengthening the institutional capacity of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), expanding community-based disaster preparedness through the Aapda Mitra scheme, and fostering greater regional coordination among the North-Eastern States.Emphasising key preventive strategies, the NDMA highlighted the importance of risk-informed land-use planning, resilient infrastructure, the enforcement of strict building bylaws, and heightened community awareness to mitigate disaster risks.The Authority also urged the state government to continue strengthening school safety protocols, including school disaster management plans and routine preparedness drills, as part of its broader resilience-building framework.The meeting concluded with the NDMA reaffirming its commitment to extending technical guidance and institutional support to the Government of Mizoram for implementing disaster risk reduction initiatives and advancing a resilient state.Highlighting the engagement in a post on X, the NDMA wrote: "The Hon'ble Minister of State for Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Government of Mizoram, Prof. Lalnilawma, called on the senior leadership of @ndmaindia today. Discussions focused on strengthening disaster management and rehabilitation efforts." (ANI)