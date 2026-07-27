Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme and SAMARTH Panchayat Portal to make Panchayats financially self-reliant. The initiatives aim to strengthen their revenue sources and use technology for better governance.

Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday launched the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme, the SAMARTH Panchayat Portal and released the Model Own Source Revenue (OSR) Rules aimed at strengthening the financial and institutional capacity of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

According to the press release from Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the initiatives were launched at a function held at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi, where the minister said financially empowered and technologically enabled Panchayats are central to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Addressing the event, Singh said the newly launched initiatives would help Panchayats become self-reliant by strengthening their own source revenues and improving grassroots governance through technology-driven solutions. "The Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme, SAMARTH Panchayat Portal and Model OSR Rules mark a significant step towards building financially empowered, technologically enabled and self-reliant Panchayats," the minister said.

Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme

As per the release of Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme will enable Gram Panchayats and Block Panchayats to identify local assets and transform them into revenue-generating projects with technical support from the ministry. The programme will facilitate financing through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, convergence with government schemes and bank finance, with NABARD and HUDCO serving as institutional partners. A total of 350 projects are proposed under the programme over four years, including 50 projects in the first year and 100 projects annually over the next three years. Gram Panchayats with a minimum own source revenue of Rs 50 lakh and Block Panchayats with at least Rs 1 crore in own source revenue, along with a minimum remaining tenure of three years, will be eligible to participate, with relaxed norms for special category states.

SAMARTH Panchayat Portal

The ministry also launched the SAMARTH Panchayat Portal, described as a first-of-its-kind national digital platform for end-to-end management of Panchayat own source revenue. The portal enables digital taxpayer registration, demand generation, online payments, revenue collection and real-time monitoring. Officials said Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have already been onboarded, with over 51 lakh taxpayers registered, demand notices worth Rs 95 crore generated and more than Rs 27 crore collected. The onboarding process is underway in Maharashtra, Mizoram, Assam, Haryana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Model OSR Rules and Finance Commission Alignment

The Union Minister said the initiatives are aligned with the recommendations of the Sixteenth Finance Commission to strengthen the own source revenue of Panchayati Raj Institutions and improve their financial sustainability.

The ministry also released Model OSR Rules to provide states and Union Territories with a guiding framework for assessment, collection and management of Panchayat revenues, including property tax, user charges, fees and other non-tax revenues. The rules are advisory in nature and can be adapted by states according to local requirements and existing legal frameworks.

Ministry Receives e-Governance Award

During the event, Singh was also presented the Gold Award conferred on the Ministry of Panchayati Raj under the National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) 2026 for the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) initiative.

The ministry said four Panchayati Raj-related initiatives received three Gold and one Silver award at the 29th National Conference on e-Governance held in Jaipur earlier this month. (ANI)