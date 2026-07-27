BJP Himachal Pradesh president Rajiv Bindal appointed conveners and co-conveners for various party cells like Ex-Servicemen, Sports, and Transport to strengthen the organisation and improve its outreach among different sections of society.

BJP Himachal Pradesh president Rajiv Bindal has appointed state conveners and co-conveners for various organisational cells, including Ex-Servicemen, Sports, Dev Samaj, Pharmacists, Weavers and Transport cells. The appointments have been made to strengthen the party organisation and improve its outreach among different sections of society. All the appointments will come into effect immediately.

New Appointments in BJP Himachal Cells

Ex-Servicemen Cell

Lieutenant Commander Abhishek Patial has been appointed as the State Convener of the Ex-Servicemen Cell, while Brigadier R K Sharma, Colonel M S Katoch, Commander Vijay Jamwal, Subedar Kamlesh Kumar, Subedar Bhagat Singh Wahlwal and Subedar Vijay Bhatt have been appointed as co-conveners.

Sports Cell

Kuldeep Rana has been appointed as the State Convener of the Sports Cell. Mohit Sood, Ashish Thakur, Rakesh Chauhan and Dimple have been appointed as co-conveners.

Dev Samaj Cell

Prem Pandit has been appointed as the Convener of the Dev Samaj Cell, with Abhishek Patha, Baldev Ranta, Mahant Bal Yogi Swatantra Maharaj, Jaigopal, Indrapur Jamdagni Rishi, Sushil Kalia and Ashutosh Sharma as co-conveners.

Pharmacists Cell

Basti Ram Sharma has been appointed as the State Convener of the Pharmacists Cell, while Rakesh Chandel has been appointed as co-convener.

Weavers Cell

Shivcharan Chauhan and Lata Katoch have been appointed as the Convener and Co-Convener, respectively, of the Weavers Cell.

Transport Cell

Manoj Rana has been appointed as the State Convener of the Transport Cell, while Pankaj Aggarwal, Jitendra Kumar, Raja Thakur and Santosh Shukla have been appointed as co-conveners.

Congratulating the newly appointed office-bearers, Dr Bindal expressed confidence that they would play an active role in taking the party's ideology, policies and programmes to different sections of society and further strengthening the organisation up to the booth level. He said the party's organisational structure is its biggest strength and that the various cells serve as an important means of strengthening the BJP's support base among different sections of society. (ANI)