A hilarious video showing a man apparently working on a laptop while riding a camel through the Sahara Desert has gone viral online, triggering a flood of jokes about the extremes of remote work culture.

A hilarious video showing a man apparently working on a laptop while riding a camel through the Sahara Desert has gone viral online, triggering a flood of jokes about the extremes of remote work culture. The viral clip was shared by New York City-based reel creator Saad Akhtar, who captured his friend seated atop a camel with a laptop balanced on the animal's hump. Despite the challenging surroundings, the man appeared completely absorbed in his work, creating a scene that left viewers both stunned and amused.

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The text displayed on the video read, "POV: Your friend who 'works from home'," while Akhtar could be heard joking, “Bro is taking meetings from the Sahara Desert.”

The bizarre moment quickly went viral and many social media users flooded the comments section with witty takes on modern workplace culture.

Several viewers hailed it as the ultimate demonstration of the "work from anywhere" lifestyle, or “Wherever Feels Home” while others joked that even the vast stretches of the Sahara could not offer refuge from endless meetings, deadlines and office responsibilities.