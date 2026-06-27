The Maharashtra TET, set for June 28, has been postponed by the MSCE following an alleged question paper leak in Bhiwandi. A police probe found that several questions in an unauthorised paper matched the actual TET exam paper.

Maharashtra TET Postponed Over Paper Leak

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 across the state after an alleged question paper leak came to light during a police probe in Bhiwandi, according to an official statement issued by the Council. The examination was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra.

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In its public notice, the MSCE said that although it had implemented all necessary security measures in view of the irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information received early on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of information related to the TET question paper. The Council said the Bhiwandi police conducted a raid at the location and, during the investigation, found that several questions in the unauthorised question paper matched those in the actual TET examination paper.

According to the statement, the Bhiwandi police have registered a case against the individuals involved. "Considering the situation, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed. A detailed investigation into the matter has also been ordered," the Council said, adding that updated information regarding the examination would be published on its official website.

Congress Calls BJP 'Paper Leak Government'

Reacting to the development, the Congress targeted the BJP-led government in the state.

एक और पेपर लीक 👇 महाराष्ट्र में TET का पेपर लीक हो गया है। कल ये परीक्षा होने वाली थी, जिसे रद्द कर दिया गया है। BJP की सरकार में कोई ऐसा पेपर नहीं, जो लीक नहीं होता। ये सरकार 'पेपर लीक सरकार' बन चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/ErIHxZWwJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) June 27, 2026

In a post on X, Congress said, "Another paper leak. The TET paper has been leaked in Maharashtra. The exam was scheduled for tomorrow, which has now been canceled. Under the BJP government, there is no paper that doesn't get leaked. This government has become the 'Paper Leak Government.'Maharashtra TET postponed after alleged question paper leak; Congress says BJP govt has become 'Paper Leak Government'."

Decision Comes Amid NEET Controversy

Meanwhile, on June 21, the high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad, even as the process remained under the shadow of the paper leak controversy. (ANI)