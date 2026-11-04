A 19-year-old nursing student from Kollam faced a brutal attack just for talking to a senior girl. The attackers broke his ribs, and he is now fighting for his life in the ICU. Thekkumbhagam police have arrested a Chavara native in this case.

Kollam: A 19-year-old nursing student faced a brutal attack just for being friends with a senior college girl. The police have arrested 28-year-old Pramod Kumar from Chavara in this case. The victim belongs to Kannanalloor in Kollam. He suffered severe rib injuries during the attack. Doctors are currently treating him in the intensive care unit of a private medical college hospital in Kollam.

The 19-year-old studies at a private nursing college in Padappanal. Another female student informed Mithun Manohar about this friendship. Mithun is from Thevalakkara and he is a friend of the senior girl. Mithun then ordered Pramod and his friend Akhil to attack the junior student. The incident happened on October 31 around 4:10 PM. The 19-year-old stepped out of his college and went to a local food stall in Padappanal, Thevalakkara, to buy a water bottle. The gang cornered him there. They abused him and punched his face and back. They kicked him so hard that two of his ribs broke. He also got deep cuts on his forehead and cheek.

Thekkumbhagam police quickly registered a case and caught the main attacker. The police named Pramod as the first accused, Akhil as the second, and Mithun as the third. Officers confirmed that Mithun is a known history-sheeter at the Thekkumbhagam police station with multiple cases against him. Pramod also has a criminal record at the Chavara police station, with five cases including an attempt to murder. The police have now charged them under strict sections, including culpable homicide.