Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the term 'Dimaagi Naxal', outlining four specific categories of people he believes fall under the definition amid intensifying political debates.

Rijiju Responds to Kharge's Remarks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on ‘Dimaagi Naxal’ targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, listing four categories of people whom he described as ‘Dimaagi Naxals’. In a post on X, Rijiju said, “Kharge Ji, Dimaagi Naxal is a term not a narrative.” Kharge Ji, Dimaagi Naxal is a term not a narrative. Only following are Dimaagi Naxals: 1. Who support Maoists agenda, and reject Indian Constitution. 2. Who stand with the separatists & support Article 370. 3. Who want to stop the development projects of India. 4. Who conspire to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 4, 2026

Listing the four categories, Rijiju said the term referred to those who support the Maoist agenda and reject the Indian Constitution; those who stand with separatists and support Article 370; and those who want to stop India’s development projects. He also included those who, according to him, conspire to cut the ‘chicken neck’ to separate the North-East from India. “Kharge Ji, Dimaagi Naxal is a term, not a narrative. Only following are Dimaagi Naxals: Who support Maoists agenda, and reject Indian Constitution. Who stand with the separatists & support Article 370. Who want to stop the development projects of India. Who conspire to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India”, he wrote on X.

Kharge’s Critique of the Prime Minister

Earlier, Kharge targeted PM Modi amid Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's challenge to the Prime Minister for a debate, accusing the Prime Minister of repeating an ineffective narrative on 'Dimaagi Naxal' as he has no answers on vote theft. In a post on X, Kharge accused the Election Commission of India of allegedly taking five U-turns on the SIR, including Form 6, which was allegedly termed illegal by fellow Election Commissioners.

Questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over these matters, Kharge asserted that the public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the massive Vote Bachao Ramlila Maidan rally have rattled the duo of PM Modi and Amit Shah. "PM Modi is parroting his flop line of “Dimaagi Naxal” ! He has NO answer on Vote Chori and the Open Challenge by Shri @RahulGandhi to discuss how he mortgaged Indian interests to Foreign powers!" he said.

"Shah is telling us 3 Crore Voters are घुसपैठिया! What was he doing as Home Minister for years, letting “illegal” people enter India? He should be sacked for his incompetence. ECI has taken 5 U-Turns on SIR. This includes a complete change of Form 6, which was termed “Illegal” by fellow Election Commissioners! Why? The last session of Parliament has not been prorogued for 83 days and counting. And now, when the next session is on the anvil, they want a special session. The Public Impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the massive “Vote Bachao” Ramlila Maidan rally has rattled Modiji-Shah !! You don’t come to the Parliament. You have not done a SINGLE OPEN PRESS CONFERENCE; it’s time you came for a DEBATE. Come forward, Face Questions. Tell the Nation why did you indulge in VOTE CHORI !!," said Kharge.

Kharge's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Modi for an open debate on allegations of foreign connections, asking him to choose any venue and even appoint RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the judge.

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