A viral video from Uttar Pradesh captures a heartwarming moment of a father cycling with his daughter at 4:30 am to her UPSSSC PET exam center. The gesture, shared by daughter Naimisha Kashyap, has deeply moved netizens who praised the father's unwavering support for her aspirations.

A touching video from Uttar Pradesh shows a father riding along with his daughter on a bicycle at 4:30 am as she headed out to take the UPSSSC PET test, inspiring many online with his love and support for her aspirations.

Naimisha Kashyap is seen in the video traveling early in the morning with her father. Her father cycled along her to make sure she could get to a local crossing safely while the streets were dark and most of the city had not yet awakened. She described her father as her greatest supporter while sharing the poignant event on social media. Since then, the gesture has struck a chord with viewers, many of whom commended him for supporting his daughter's goals.

The video captures a quiet moment between a father and daughter before an important examination. Rather than letting her make the journey alone in the dark, he chose to accompany her on his bicycle, making sure she reached the crossing safely.

Watch Viral Video

The act went beyond simply assisting Naimisha with her commute. It served as a reminder that her father supported her wholeheartedly while she pursued her objectives.

Internet Praises Father's Support

Social media users have responded favorably to the video, praising the father's commitment and the relationship he has with his daughter.

While it was early morning, many viewers appreciated his efforts and said such small acts of encouragement can help kids preparing for competitive exams tremendously.

While some wished Naimisha luck in her exam, others praised the dedication of her father. Some also highlighted how family encouragement can make a significant difference in a student's journey towards achieving career goals.

Some users warned her to be careful traveling in the dark early in the morning. This moment has also struck a chord with those who feel that a parent’s support is more than just money. A lasting impact can be made by being there, encouraging kids, and supporting them in pursuing their goals.