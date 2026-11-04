The six-year-old girl with special needs who was assaulted by an eight-year-old classmate in Panchkula has been discharged from PGIMER and returned home.

A six-year-old girl with special needs, who was assaulted by an eight-year-old boy inside her school classroom in Panchkula, has returned home after recovering. She was discharged from PGIMER in Chandigarh, where she had been receiving treatment since the October 28 incident.

Her arrival was met by a large gathering of well-wishers, bringing visible relief to a family that had spent days anxiously waiting for news of her recovery.

The assault took place inside the classroom of her school, where the older boy attacked her. The severity of her injuries required her to be moved to PGIMER in Chandigarh for care.

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The family had been keeping vigil through her treatment, and her discharge marked the end of an ordeal that had stretched over several days.

The case has drawn attention to the safety of young children in classrooms, particularly those with special needs who may be less able to protect themselves or report what has happened.

Details about any action taken against the boy or the school have not been included in the available information.