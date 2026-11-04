The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a Bengaluru-based IT professional for allegedly sending threatening audio messages to Bollywood actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The accused has been identified as Vaibhav Mishra. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, he was arrested in Bengaluru following an investigation into threatening messages sent to several celebrities.

#BREAKING: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Vaibhav Mishra, an IT professional, from Bengaluru for allegedly sending audio threats in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi to actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, along with several other celebrities: Mumbai Crime Branch https://t.co/rOm2ocwhIL — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2026

The police are probing the alleged extortion demands and whether the accused had any actual links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.