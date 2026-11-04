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Bengaluru Techie Held For Threatening Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor In Bishnoi Gang's Name
Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Bengaluru-based IT professional Vaibhav Mishra for threatening actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana through audio messages in Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name. Police are investigating possible extortion links.
Bengaluru IT professional held in Bollywood actors' threat case
The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a Bengaluru-based IT professional for allegedly sending threatening audio messages to Bollywood actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The accused has been identified as Vaibhav Mishra. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, he was arrested in Bengaluru following an investigation into threatening messages sent to several celebrities.
#BREAKING: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Vaibhav Mishra, an IT professional, from Bengaluru for allegedly sending audio threats in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi to actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, along with several other celebrities: Mumbai Crime Branch https://t.co/rOm2ocwhIL
— IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2026
The police are probing the alleged extortion demands and whether the accused had any actual links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Bengaluru techie arrested in celebrity threat case
Mumbai Crime Branch officials arrested Vaibhav Mishra, an IT professional, from Bengaluru in connection with threats allegedly issued to Bollywood celebrities.
According to the police, Mishra allegedly sent threatening audio messages in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang. Actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana were among those who reportedly received the threats.
Investigators are examining the audio recordings and the circumstances in which the messages were sent. The arrest comes amid growing concern over extortion threats targeting members of the film industry.
Ayushmann Khurrana allegedly received audio threat demanding money
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana reportedly received an audio message from a man claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
According to Mumbai Police sources, the caller allegedly threatened the actor and demanded crores of rupees. Investigators are examining the recording and analysing the sender's voice to establish his identity and verify the claims made in the message.
Police are also investigating whether the threat was part of a wider extortion attempt targeting celebrities.
Tusshar Kapoor also received Rs 5 crore extortion call
Actor Tusshar Kapoor had also allegedly received an extortion call demanding Rs 5 crore. The caller reportedly claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The police are examining whether the call received by Kapoor is connected to the audio threat sent to Khurrana and other celebrities.
The earlier extortion call involving Kapoor was initially suspected to be a hoax. Voice analysis reportedly indicated a mismatch between the recording and the alleged sender's voice.
Investigators are now looking into the connection between these threats and the arrest of Mishra in Bengaluru.
Police probe alleged Bishnoi gang connection
The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating whether the accused had any genuine association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or merely used its name to intimidate celebrities and demand money.
The use of the gangster's name in alleged extortion threats has become a major concern for Mumbai Police, particularly amid reports of threats targeting film personalities.
Further investigation is underway to establish the accused's role, verify the audio recordings and determine whether other people were involved in the alleged threats.
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