Police found the MDMA at his friend Pranav's house after getting a tip-off from the arrested youth. Pranav, an engineering student, had already left for Bahrain with his parents a day earlier.

There's been a big drug bust in Kollam. Police have seized over 100 grams of high-potency MDMA tablets from the house of an engineering student. The drugs were apparently couriered to the house to be sold later. The main person behind this is now in the custody of the DANSAF team. The whole operation started this morning when the DANSAF team nabbed a young man named Vishnu, a resident of Ammanada. He had just gotten off a tourist bus from Indore at Kadappakada. The team had a secret tip that Vishnu was carrying MDMA from Indore to Kollam. However, when they searched him, they found nothing on him. The police felt something was off with Vishnu's behaviour, so they questioned him in detail. That's when he finally spilled the beans.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Kozhikode Drug Bust: MDMA Gang Targeting Students Busted in Shocking Raid

He confessed that he had couriered the MDMA to the house of his friend, Pranav. Acting on this information, the DANSAF team immediately went to Pranav's house in Olayilkadavu for a search. There, they found 177 high-potency MDMA tablets. The drugs were cleverly hidden inside a courier package along with some toys. Pranav, who is an engineering student, had left for Bahrain with his parents just the day before. Only his grandmother was at home today, and the family had no idea what was going on. Police believe Vishnu and Pranav's method is to get drugs from other states via courier and sell them here. The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: Kannur drug bust: Two arrested with over 70 grams of MDMA in Kerala