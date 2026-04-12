Thalassery police in Kannur arrested two men with 70.07 grams of MDMA during vehicle checks for assembly elections. The arrested are Muhammad Maseed and Muhammad Naseef. The bust is part of wider police crackdowns in Kerala.

Two persons were arrested by the Thalassery police with the highly dangerous drug MDMA, which was being transported in a car. The arrested individuals are Muhammad Maseed P.K. (31), a native of Palloor, Mahe, and Muhammad Naseef B (35), a native of Mattambram, Thalassery. A total of 70.07 grams of MDMA was seized from them. As part of maintaining law and order in connection with the legislative assembly elections, the Thalassery police conducted vehicle inspections under the direction of Kannur City Police Commissioner Nidhin Raj P. The drugs were found when a suspicious car was checked during the inspection. The accused were arrested by a police team led by Sub-Inspector Abhilash M. of Thalassery Police Station, along with SCPOs Limnesh and Praveesh and CPO Prashobh.

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Statewide 'Operation Round Up' nets over 1,600

On February 18, in a statewide special drive aimed at strengthening law and order and public safety, the Kerala Police arrested 1,663 people under the initiative titled "Operation Round Up."

According to official sources, the special operation targeted habitual offenders and individuals involved in serious crimes. The police took into custody 691 individuals associated with serious criminal activities during the drive. 972 absconding accused in various cases were arrested.

The operation was launched as per the directive of State Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar to trace goons, repeat offenders, thieves, and other wanted criminals and bring them before the law. The drive was conducted from February 12 to 14, 2026, under the supervision of the Law and Order ADGP. Zonal IGs (North and South), Range DIGs, and District Police Chiefs led coordinated enforcement efforts across the state. (ANI)