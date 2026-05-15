Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav, along with Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, launched railway projects worth over Rs 400 crore. The plan includes the redevelopment of Alwar railway station at a cost of Rs 112 crore.

The Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth over Rs 400 crore in Rajasthan virtually on Friday. State Minister Sanjay Sharma, along with other dignitaries and senior railway officials, also attended the event virtually.

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Alwar Station Redevelopment

The Railway Minister said that redevelopment work at Alwar railway station, worth Rs 112 crore, is being undertaken under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. Strategically located on the important Delhi-Jaipur route, Alwar station serves as a major hub catering to thousands of passengers every day. Keeping in view the continuously rising passenger footfall, the station is being upgraded with improved traffic management systems, ample parking facilities, organised arrival and departure areas, and modern passenger amenities.

Vaishnaw said that redevelopment work at Alwar Railway Station is progressing rapidly and the station will emerge as a modern and aesthetically designed facility after completion. He said that the redevelopment of Alwar station has been planned in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that railway stations should act as connectors for cities. He added that entry facilities are being developed on both sides of the station to improve urban connectivity. The station buildings are being constructed in accordance with the cultural and architectural heritage of Rajasthan. Modern platforms, foot overbridges, parking arrangements and passenger movement facilities are also being developed, Vaishnaw added.

As per the release, "Under the redevelopment project, passengers will benefit from improved and seamless entry and exit arrangements at both the main and secondary entrances of the station. The new station complex, being developed over an area of nearly 16,000 square metres, will showcase modern infrastructure and passenger-centric facilities. An additional high-level platform, two-foot overbridges of 6-metre width, and nine modern lifts are also being developed for enhanced passenger convenience."

Dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones for private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws are also being created to streamline passenger movement. A new parking facility spread across approximately 4,500 square metres will further improve accessibility and ease congestion in and around the station area. In addition, a comprehensive traffic circulation plan has also been prepared for the outer area of the station to ensure smoother vehicular movement.

The redevelopment project also includes the development of nearly 1,900 square metres of space for commercial activities. Besides providing world-class passenger facilities, the project is expected to strengthen Alwar's position as an emerging centre for tourism, trade and employment in the region.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Progress

The Railway Minister said that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, three stations in the Alwar area, Govind Garh, Rajgarh and Khairthal have already been completed. Across Rajasthan, redevelopment work is underway at 85 stations, out of which 15 stations have been completed so far. Vaishnaw said that the completed stations include Barmer, Bundi, Dausa, Deeg, Deshnok, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Gangapur City, Gogamedi, Govind Garh, Rajgarh, Khairthal, Jaisalmer, Mandalgarh, Mandawar Mahwa Road and Somesar. Across the nation, 1,340 stations have been identified for development under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Enhanced Connectivity and Budget Allocation

Vaishnaw said that Rajasthan currently has five Vande Bharat Express trains in operation, while one Amrit Bharat Express has also been introduced. Vaishnaw said that several new train services have also been introduced for Rajasthan in the last 1 year. These include Vande Bharat Express services from Delhi to Jodhpur and Delhi to Bikaner, Udaipur City to Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express, the Swarna Nagri Express connecting Jaisalmer with Delhi, the Hyderabad-Jodhpur Bhagat Ki Kothi Express and the Pune-Jodhpur Express. He added a total of 46 new trains have been provided for Rajasthan in recent years, significantly improving connectivity and passenger convenience across the state.

The Railway Minister stated that the Railway Budget allocation for Rajasthan has increased to ₹10,228 crore under the present government, compared to about ₹682 crore during the earlier governments.

Infrastructure Growth and Freight Connectivity

"Highlighting railway infrastructure growth in the state, Vaishnaw said that nearly 3,900 kilometres of railway tracks have been laid in Rajasthan since 2014. Ten Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals have already been commissioned in locations including Marwar Mundwa, Khemli, Bhupal Sagar, Sonu, Hanwant, Sundlak, Mandalgarh, New Saradhana, Hirnoda and Kairla. He added that six more cargo terminals are under construction at Jogi Magra, Lanela, Dhankya, Kota Junction, Nawalgarh and Biradhwal, while approval has also been granted for eight additional terminals," the release said.

The Railway Minister said that Indian Railways is fully committed to supporting industries in Rajasthan by ensuring seamless freight connectivity to ports across the country for sectors ranging from cement and textiles to handicrafts, semiconductors and engineering products.

Major Ongoing Infrastructure Projects

Vaishnaw said that several major railway infrastructure projects are progressing simultaneously across Rajasthan. These include doubling works on the Agra-Bandikui, Ajmer-Chittorgarh, Bikaner-Lalgarh, Churu-Sadulpur and Luni-Bhildi sections; gauge conversion projects including Dholpur-Sirmathura-Gangapur City and Devgarh Madariya-Nathdwara; the third line between Mathura and Jhansi; third and fourth lines between Mathura and Nagda; and new lines such as Nimach-Badi Sadri and Pushkar-Merta City.

The Railway Minister further said that doubling work on the Rewari-Khatuwas and Ringus-Sikar section is also progressing. He added that the Sheopur Kalan-Kota new line and the Taranga Hill-Abu Road new line projects are also moving ahead. In addition, the Umra-Debari doubling work is underway, ensuring railway development reaches all regions of Rajasthan.

State Leaders Welcome Development

Bhupender Yadav thanked Ashwini Vaishnaw for strengthening railway connectivity in the Alwar region and said that several train services have either been introduced or extended for the benefit of passengers. Yadav said that the redevelopment of Alwar Railway Station reflects the grandeur and architectural identity of Rajasthan. He expressed confidence that the modernised Alwar station would emerge as one of the finest railway stations in the state.

Yadav also thanked the Railway Ministry for sanctioning and completing several railway overbridges and underpass projects in the region. He said that the project would greatly benefit the people of Khairthal, Kishangarh Bas, Behror and surrounding areas by improving connectivity and easing transportation.

Bhajan Lal Sharma said that Rajasthan is benefiting from its proximity to Delhi, which is strengthening industrial and transport connectivity in the state. He said industrial centres such as Bhiwadi, Neemrana and Khushkhera are being connected through improved railway and transport infrastructure.

He said that two major rail connectivity corridors are being planned for the region, including one railway line towards Alwar and an RRTS corridor towards Behror. He added that these projects would improve integration with both conventional railway infrastructure and regional rapid transit systems, and the state government is committed to expediting their implementation.

Indian Railways continues to move ahead as a symbol of progress, trust and a developed New India. It is continuously working towards strengthening passenger amenities to ensure safe, convenient and comfortable travel for every passenger. (ANI)