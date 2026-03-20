Two people, including an 18-year-old girl, were arrested in Kerala’s Kothamangalam with 37.229 grams of MDMA. Excise officials said the drugs were meant for sale to college students. The duo was caught during a special checking drive ahead of elections. Three mobile phones were seized. The accused were living in costly hotel rooms.

An 18-year-old girl and her 24-year-old male friend have been arrested in Kerala’s Kothamangalam after officials recovered nearly 37.229 grams of MDMA from them. The accused have been identified as Risana Fathima (18), a native of Peerumedu, and Ananthu Prasad (24), a resident of Kothamangalam. The Excise department said the seized drugs were meant to be sold to college students in the area. Officials also recovered three mobile phones, which were allegedly used to manage drug deals.

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Link to college and drug trade

According to officials, Risana had come from Idukki to Kothamangalam to study at a private professional college. However, she dropped out within a few months and later got involved in the drug trade.

The two were reportedly living a lavish life, staying in hotel rooms costing around ₹3,000 per day while running their operations.

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Arrest and court action

The duo was caught during a special checking drive carried out by the Excise team ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

After their arrest, both were produced before the Kothamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The court has sent them to judicial custody.

Team behind the operation

The operation was led by Excise Range Inspector Pramod MP. The team included Assistant Excise Inspector Siddique AE, Preventive Officer Shemeer VA, Preventive Officers Rasack KA and Sunil PS, Civil Excise Officers Ubaise PM and Akhilesh Velayudhan, and Woman Civil Excise Officer Rensi KA.

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