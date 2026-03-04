In Tirur, Malappuram, a newlywed groom was arrested for drug possession immediately after his wedding ceremony. Police initially found MDMA on 26-year-old Muhammed Shiban during a traffic stop.

In a shocking incident from Malappuram's Tirur, a newlywed groom was arrested for hiding MDMA in his bride's house. This happened right after his Nikah ceremony, when he stashed the drugs in the bathroom of their bridal chamber.

The police have arrested Muhammed Shiban, a 26-year-old from Thavanur. The cops first stopped Shiban's car at Pottilatharayil in Tirur and found some drugs on him. During questioning, he confessed that he had hidden the rest of the stash at his bride's house.

Shiban told the police that the drugs were for his personal use and also for selling. Following his confession, the police team went to the bride's house and found the remaining MDMA in the bathroom attached to the bridal chamber on the upper floor.

In total, the police seized 1.55 grams of MDMA from both his car and his wife's house. Muhammed Shiban was working as a therapist at a private hospital. The accused was produced before the court and has been remanded to custody.