Police have busted a gang that was planning to sell drugs, including to school students, during the summer holidays. They seized a massive 1.13 kg of MDMA from the accused.

Police in Kozhikode have seized a huge stash of 1.13 kg of MDMA from a gang that was targeting school students during the summer vacation. The Kozhikode City DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force) and the Pantheerankavu Police jointly arrested three men from Malappuram: Adilsha (20), Muhammed Farhan (22), and Muhammed Arshalal (25).

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The team, led by Pantheerankavu Inspector Sreekumar, nabbed the trio from a service road on National Highway 66, near Capconsti in Pantheerankavu. Along with the 1.13 kg of MDMA, police also took the Toyota Altis car they were using for drug trafficking into custody. The bust happened after the DANSAF team, who were on night patrol, got a secret tip-off that a drug deal was going down from a parked car on the service road.

They immediately alerted the Pantheerankavu police. When the joint team reached the spot and checked the car, they found the MDMA. Investigations have revealed that the gang was bringing large quantities of drugs into Kerala from Delhi and Goa. They would then supply it to local dealers in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, who would pack the drugs into smaller packets and sell them from the car.

Police said this particular batch of MDMA was brought in specifically to target school and college students during the summer holidays. One of the accused, Adilsha, already has previous cases against him for possessing and using MDMA.