    'Main Kashmiri aur mera desh Hindustan...' Young Kashmiri rappers take the nation by storm (WATCH)

    A rap song by 14-year-old Kashmiri artist Humaira Jan is gaining traction on social media, celebrating the positive changes in the Kashmir Valley post the abrogation of Article 370. The lyrics emphasize the elimination of terrorism, the halt of bloodshed, and the theme of 'Naya Kashmir' showcasing ongoing development in the Union Territory

    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    A rap song by Kashmiri artists, which extols the manner in which the situation in the Kashmir Valley has improved ever since the abrogation of Article 370, is making waves on social media. One of the two rappers is 14-year-old Humaira Jan. The lyrics of the hit song highlight how terrorism had been virtually eliminated and how the bloodshed has stopped in Kashmir. The theme of 'Naya Kashmir' runs through the song, which shows how the Union Territory is witnessing development works now.

    Highlighting how anti-national conspiracies were being dealt with, the artists even make a mention of the successful conduct of the G20 meeting in Srinagar earlier this year. It goes on to mention how the aspirations of Kashmiris were soaring and how the local industry and tourism have been flourishing.

    With lyrics like "Yahaan ek hi jaisi nazar sab pe hai... ek jaise ehsas hai... Kashmir ki awaaz hai.. ek hi awaam hai... kaum hai azaad... banished fasaad kyunki mere saath khada mera Hindustan..." are making social media users rave about the song and the 'jazbaat' behind it.

    One social media user, Gauhar Mirza said, "The best thing about recent developments in #JammuAndKashmir is its inclusiveness, especially women's empowerment. It’s heartening to see that Kashmiri girls are foraying into unconventional fields like rapping. More power to them."

    Another user with the X handle Prof. James Taylor said, 'After an extended period, witnessing such monumental progress from a women's perspective is truly remarkable. A young woman engaging in rap, especially in the culturally rich region of Kashmir, was once deemed implausible." 

    "My heartfelt commendations extend to the local community and the government for orchestrating this seemingly impossible feat. I ardently anticipate witnessing a proliferation of dynamic individuals achieving excellence in their respective domains. Heartiest congratulations to these two burgeoning rappers, exemplifying the epitome of achievement."

    Even celebrities took to X  to post their reactions to the song. Take a look:

    Video Icon