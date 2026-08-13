The main accused in the murder of Shiv Sena leader Athul in Tamil Nadu have been arrested. Police say his own friends killed him after a fight broke out while they were drinking. The accused, who fled to Varanasi, were tracked down and nabbed by the Tamil Nadu Police.

Thiruvananthapuram: The main accused in the murder of a Malayali Shiv Sena leader in Tamil Nadu are now in police custody. The police have arrested Ajith (23) from Kuzhithurai Kalluketti, Praveen (26) from Kazhuvantitta, and Rajan (32) from Marthandam Karinkal Palliyadi for the murder of Athul (32).

Athul, a native of Chenkavila, was the Shiv Sena's Kerala president for Tamil Nadu. He was also a history-sheeter in a Kaapa Act case and was living in Palukal. The whole thing started when a fight broke out among friends during a drinking session. On the 27th, Athul went to a friend's family function in Kuzhithurai but never came back. Police say his friends attacked him during an argument while they were drinking.

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After making sure he was dead, the accused put Athul's body in his own car and dumped it in a river near Kuzhithurai. They then took off in his car after removing the number plate to escape. The investigation revealed that a group of four had been drinking at bars in Kollankodu, Kuzhithurai, and Marthandam on the 28th. The fight and murder reportedly happened at a house in Kalluketti after this.

Ajith and Praveen then fled by train, first to Delhi and then to Varanasi. Rajan was helping them by sending money through Google Pay. The Tamil Nadu police tracked their movements and finally arrested them. Other accused in the case had already been arrested earlier.

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